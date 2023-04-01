France win final World Cup warm-up over beleaguered Wallabies

Australia's Issak Fines-Leleiwasa takes on France's Paul Boudehent
Australia's Issak Fines-Leleiwasa takes on France's Paul Boudehent
Reuters
Two tries from flying winger Damian Penaud (26) helped World Cup hosts France complete their preparations for next month’s tournament with a 41-17 victory over Australia on Sunday, a result that handed the Wallabies a fifth successive defeat.

It was the kind of statement the French would have been hoping to make a fortnight before they kick off the World Cup at the same Stade de France venue, although they only outscored the youthful Australians by four tries to three.

The boot of full back Thomas Ramos (28) made an emphatic contribution with 16 points, condemning Australia to yet another loss under coach Eddie Jones.

Jonathan Danty (30) and Gabin Villiere (27) scored France’s other tries while Mark Nawaqanitawase (22), Fraser McReight (24) and Suliasi Vunivalu (27) were Australian try scorers.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupFranceAustraliade Allende DamianDanty JonathanRamos ThomasMcreight FraserNawaqanitawase MarkVilliere GabinVunivalu Suliasi
