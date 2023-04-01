Italy receive blow as centre Menoncello is ruled out of looming Rugby World Cup

Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello (20) has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup after suffering a bicep injury in the 33-17 loss to Ireland on Saturday, part of a pile-up of problems that has forced coach Kieran Crowley to delay naming his squad.

Menoncello left the field in obvious pain after 75 minutes and it has now been confirmed he will require surgery which will see him out of action or an undetermined period of time.

"The player will have an operation on Thursday and will undergo rehabilitation at his club under the supervision of the medical staff of Benetton Rugby and the national team," the Italian Rugby Federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Other concerns for Crowley include prop Marco Riccioni (knee) and scrumhalf Stephen Varney (shoulder), who both went off against Ireland. The new date for the squad announcement is Aug. 22.

Italy are in Pool A at the World Cup along with hosts France, New Zealand, Uruguay and Namibia.