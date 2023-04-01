Springboks beat feisty Tonga 49-18 to close on quarter-final berth

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Springboks beat feisty Tonga 49-18 to close on quarter-final berth
Springboks beat feisty Tonga 49-18 to close on quarter-final berth
South Africa's Willie Le Roux scores their fifth try
South Africa's Willie Le Roux scores their fifth try
Reuters
Defending champions South Africa scored seven tries and moved a step closer to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a bruising 49-18 victory over impressive Tonga in their Pool B clash on Sunday.

Many of the 60,387 in the crowd were rooting for the Pacific Islanders with the Springboks likely to meet hosts France should they progress to the knockouts, but while Tonga put on a brave showing, South Africa fed off their errors and had too much guile and experience.

The Boks scored tries through Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie, Jessie Kriel, Deon Fourie, Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith, but put in an error-strewn display, in part forced by the physicality of the Tongans.

The latter crossed for three scores through barrelling captain Ben Tameifuna, Fine Inisi and Patrick Pellegrini, the first time in 17 World Cup games the Boks have conceded three tries.

South Africa's win took them top of the pool with 15 points and into a strong position to qualify for the last eight, but they are not confirmed yet and must wait for the outcome of the clash between Ireland and Scotland next Saturday.

The only way the Boks can fail to progress is if Scotland get five points from that game and Ireland one, leaving all three teams on 15 points and the top two sides decided by points difference from their four matches.

There was another positive for South Africa on the day they were captained by Siya Kolisi for the 50th time. Fly half Handre Pollard made a successful return in his first test in 13 months as he kicked all his conversions and lasted 50 minutes.

His replacement Manie Libbok also converted three from three to give the Boks a 100% kicking record, something that has been a much talked about issue in their game.

Tonga spent much of the first half in the South African half, but the Boks scored three tries and led 21-8 at the break.

Scrum half Reinach took a quick penalty and dived over as Tonga were caught napping, before centre Moodie and hooker Fourie crossed.

But Tonga hit back as Tameifuna, officially the heaviest player at the World Cup weighing in at 151 kilograms, barged over from close range.

Inisi raced in at the corner and Pellegrini profited from a poor piece of Bok defence in the second half, much to the delight of their French hosts.

But South Africa chipped away at the scoreboard and kept Tonga at arms-length with four more tries for a win that was comfortable on paper, but hard-fought on the pitch.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupSouth AfricaTonga
Related Articles
Duane Vermeulen warns Springboks there are no second chances after Tonga
Handre Pollard starts for much-changed Springboks against Tonga
Romania aim to be hang tough on World Cup return
Show more
Rugby Union
Antoine Dupont undergoes light training as France prepare for Italy
Total rugby, not total failure as valiant Portugal lose to Australia
Australia stay alive with bonus-point win over Portugal
Updated
England captain Farrell looking forward to Curry return
Italy lose prop Fischetti for key France Rugby World Cup match
Argentina claim the underdog status for Japan showdown
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend faces decisions ahead of Ireland showdown
Darcy Graham’s try blitz helps Scotland to massive win over Romania
Fiji dig deep to beat Georgia and close on last eight
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Klopp slams 'crazy decisions' after nine-man Liverpool's defeat to Spurs
RKC goalkeeper Vaessen recovering after being knocked out in Ajax clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings