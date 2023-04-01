Springboks expect Etzebeth back for Ireland clash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Springboks expect Etzebeth back for Ireland clash
Springboks expect Etzebeth back for Ireland clash
Updated
Etzebeth waves to the crowd
Etzebeth waves to the crowd
AFP
South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth (31) has been ruled out for seven to 10 days with a shoulder injury, director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said on Monday but is expected to recover for their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash with Ireland on September 23rd.

Etzebeth went off after 26 minutes of the Springboks18-3 victory over Scotland in Marseille on Sunday, and will definitely sit out the meeting with Romania this coming weekend. It is likely he would have been rested in any event.

But he is expected to return to meet Ireland - another heavyweight clash between the top two teams in the world rankings.

“The Romania match is the most important one next, not just to get the result, but to improve enough to really give (Ireland) a go,” Erasmus told reporters.

“If we manage to win that one (against Ireland), then it will be a really interesting last round because I think Scotland have the ability to give Ireland a go.”

South Africa have no other injury concerns in their camp following the bruising battle with the Scots.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupEtzebeth EbenSouth Africa
Related Articles
Springboks sweat over Etzebeth injury after Scotland win
Eben Etzebeth primed for fierce World Cup warm-up against All Blacks
South Africa reality check leaves Scots still up against it
Show more
Rugby Union
Australia's Nawaqanitawase soars into the limelight at World Cup
Captain Kolisi backs Libbok to lead Springbok attack
All Blacks skipper Sam Cane unlikely to face Namibia
Wales's victory over Fiji raises hopes of emulating 2019 run
Rugby World Cup off to a flyer with a memorable weekend
We had faith we would find our form, say England
Gatland not bothered by intra-team clash in Wales' win over Fiji
Wales edge to victory in thrilling encounter with Fiji
Updated
Most Read
Djokovic wins US Open for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title
US Open men's final preview: Djokovic faces Medvedev
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins 24th Grand Slam title
Weghorst and Gakpo help stuttering Dutch past Ireland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings