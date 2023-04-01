Springboks sweat over Etzebeth injury after Scotland win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Springboks sweat over Etzebeth injury after Scotland win
Springboks sweat over Etzebeth injury after Scotland win
Etzebeth looked in good form after South Africa win
Etzebeth looked in good form after South Africa win
Reuters
South Africa were relieved to get through a "slippery" Rugby World Cup Pool B game with Scotland on Sunday but the 18-3 victory could have come at some cost to their bid to retain their title, with lock Eben Etzebeth (31) injured.

South Africa were relieved to get through a "slippery" Rugby World Cup Pool B game with Scotland on Sunday but the 18-3 victory could have come at some cost to their bid to retain their title, with lock Eben Etzebeth injured.

Second-half tries from flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and wing Kurt-Lee Arendse eased the Springboks to an important win in Marseille, with world number one Ireland also in the group and only two teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

"This was always going to be a slippery one; they (Scotland) are the number five team in the world and they deserve that ranking," South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber told reporters.

"They have the ability to beat anyone on the day. For us it is the first step in the right direction."

The Boks lost Etzebeth to a shoulder injury after 26 minutes, a potentially huge blow for a player who is so instrumental to their powerful pack.

"He will be assessed on Monday, at this stage we have no idea how serious, or not, it is," Nienaber said.

Nienaber was South Africa’s defence coach when they won the World Cup in 2019 and hailed the effort of his side to keep at bay a Scotland side who have gained a reputation for the efficiency of their attack.

"They are a team that play with great speed and have got good innovation in terms of how they attack," Nienaber said. "We had to be really sharp in terms of cutting off their options. They can create something out of nothing.

"There was a lot of hard work off the field (in the build-up to the game), but also on the field to keep them at bay. It took a lot."

South Africa face minnows Romania in their second game next Sunday and Nienaber said they were focusing entirely on that fixture, rather than looking ahead to a potential pool decider with Ireland on Sept. 23.

"Our next focus is Romania only. We won’t even think about Ireland. We also need to fix the things we got wrong tonight."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupScotlandEtzebeth EbenSouth Africa
Related Articles
South Africa reality check leaves Scots still up against it
South Africa overcome Scots as they begin World Cup defence
Updated
Fearless Scotland have belief they can top tough World Cup pool
Show more
Rugby Union
Wales edge to victory in thrilling encounter with Fiji
Updated
Pride prevails despite defeat for World Cup debutants Chile
Japan relieved to come through physical battle with Chile
Japan down brave Chile to take World Cup Pool D lead
Updated
Experienced prop Slipper close to Wallabies return
World Rugby promises action as fans battle to enter stadiums
England's Ford calls drop-goals 'crucial weapon'
Most Read
Gauff beats Sabalenka to win US Open title
US Open men's final preview: Djokovic faces Medvedev
Serbia and Germany go in pursuit of first World Cup title
Germany in freefall after 4-1 shock loss to Japan as Euros looms

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings