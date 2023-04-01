Top referee Foley stands down from international rugby after torrent of abuse

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Top referee Foley stands down from international rugby after torrent of abuse
Top referee Foley stands down from international rugby after torrent of abuse
Tom Foley was involved in eight games in this year's Rugby World Cup
Tom Foley was involved in eight games in this year's Rugby World Cup
Reuters
English rugby referee Tom Foley has decided to step away from international match officiating for the foreseeable future, citing online abuse as a major reason on Monday.

Foley was the Television Match Official at this year's Rugby World Cup final in France when South Africa defeated New Zealand 12-11, and has previously reported receiving death threats to himself and his family in the wake of that game.

"Having reached the pinnacle in officiating at the Rugby World Cup Final, now feels the right time to take a break from the international game," Foley said in a statement.

"Over the course of 13 years, I have been fortunate to officiate alongside many dedicated professionals and be involved in some of the greatest games in international rugby.

"However, the pressure and scrutiny I came under after the Rugby World Cup Final, along with a torrent of criticism and abuse online, has helped to reaffirm that this is the right decision for me at this point in my life."

Wayne Barnes, who refereed the final in October, retired from officiating just days after the game in Paris and also spoke of the abuse he and his family suffered following the match.

Foley, who began refereeing in 2010 and has officiated in 48 tests since his first international game in 2016, was involved in eight games in this year's Rugby World Cup.

"While it's a privilege to be at the heart of some of the sport's most iconic moments, the increasing levels of vitriol, when the demands and expectation are so high, have led me to this moment," Foley added in his statement.

Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney paid tribute to Foley.

"I would like to thank Tom for his outstanding contribution to international officiating," Sweeney said.

"The abuse he has suffered since the Rugby World Cup Final, along with other officials involved in that game, is totally unacceptable and no one should be treated in this way, doing their job for the sport they are so committed to and passionate about."

Foley will continue to referee domestically in Premiership Rugby.

England captain Owen Farrell, the subject of boos from his own fans having missed the first two games at the World Cup due to suspension, announced last week that he will sit out the 2024 Six Nations in order to prioritise his and his family’s mental well-being.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupNew ZealandSouth AfricaEngland
Related Articles
Rugby World Cup team of the tournament: Departing icons and legends in the making
Converted winger Jordan feasts on tries to prove New Zealand critics wrong
Springboks adapted better to wet conditions to claim last-gasp win claims coach
Show more
Rugby Union
Wales star George North signs for France's Provence Rugby from next season
Beauden Barrett commits to New Zealand through to 2027 World Cup
Warren Gatland calls Owen Farrell's mental health decision a 'watershed moment'
Saracens director of rugby condemns 'shameful' treatment of Owen Farrell
Stade Francais discipline players and coaches after reported night out
SVNS season preview: Rugby stars flock to sevens as Paris Olympics loom
England captain Farrell to miss Six Nations to prioritise mental health
All Blacks should consider overseas eligibility rules, says captain Cane
Scotland's Blair Kinghorn joins Top 14 side Toulouse on three-year deal
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ding Junhui to win record-extending eighth UK Championship
Football Tracker: Felix gives Barcelona crucial win over Atletico, Inter crush Napoli
Barcelona battle past Atletico Madrid as Joao Felix returns to haunt parent club
Haaland criticises referee on social media after Man City drop points against Spurs

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings