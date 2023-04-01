Russia Football Union votes against switch to Asian confederation

Russia's national football team warm up
Russia's national football team warm up
Reuters
The Russian Football Union (RFU) has voted against switching its football federation membership to Asia from Europe, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday, opting to stay in the European fold as Moscow eyes progress in relations with UEFA.

Global and European football's governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA, decided in February 2022 that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in their competitions after Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia was considering joining the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), RFU head Alexander Dyukov said late last year.

"The question (of moving to the AFC) was discussed. We unanimously voted against as there are no guarantees from FIFA," the RIA news agency quoted RFU committee member Mikhail Gershkovich as saying on Wednesday. "We have decided to continue contacts with UEFA, especially as there is progress.

"Let's see how the situation develops next year."

FIFA and UEFA has relaxed restrictions on Russian youth teams in recent months. UEFA in September said "children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults".

Mentions
FootballRussiawar in ukraine
