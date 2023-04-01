Nottingham Forest appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager after Cooper sacked

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Nottingham Forest appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager after Cooper sacked
Nottingham Forest appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager after Cooper sacked
Nuno Espirito Santo last managed in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur
Nuno Espirito Santo last managed in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur
Reuters
Nottingham Forest have named Nuno Espirito Santo (49) as their new manager to replace Steve Cooper (44), the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Forest appointed the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur manager after parting ways with Cooper following five defeats in six games which saw them slip to 17th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

"Nuno joins the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract and will take charge of his first match on Saturday when Forest face Bournemouth at The City Ground," the club said in a statement.

"The new head coach will take charge of his first training session with the squad this morning as they prepare for Saturday's Premier League fixture."

The Portuguese manager spent four seasons at Wolves and helped get them promoted to the Premier League in his first season there.

The former Porto player and manager then took over at Spurs in June 2021 where he won his first three games in charge but then saw his lose five time in seven games before being replaced by Antonio Conte (54).

Nuno was then appointed manager of Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad and led them to their first league title in 14 years, only to be sacked in November after a run of five league games without a win.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueConte AntonioNottinghamWolvesTottenhamBournemouthAl Ittihad
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace
Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle
Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United
Show more
Football
Troy Deeney appointed head coach at Forest Green Rovers
Not "completely" satisfied Kim fears Bayern bench because of Asian Cup
Russia Football Union votes against switch to Asian confederation
Brazil team doctor says injured Neymar set to miss Copa America
Club World Cup has given Manchester City chance to reset, says Rodri
Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough progress to League Cup semi-finals
Updated
Napoli crash out of Coppa Italia after shock 4-0 thrashing by Frosinone
Last-gasp Getafe snatch a point from 10-man Atletico in six-goal LaLiga thriller
Mainz come back to salvage draw against wasteful Dortmund in Bundesliga
Most Read
After restarting football in Turkey, another refereeing scandal has rocked the Super Lig
Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough progress to League Cup semi-finals
Nottingham Forest sack Steve Cooper, Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace him
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings