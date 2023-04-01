Sabalenka back in the groove in third round straight sets win against Blinkova

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Sabalenka back in the groove in third round straight sets win against Blinkova
Sabalenka back in the groove in third round straight sets win against Blinkova
Sabalenka was a class act as she secured her place in the last 16.
Sabalenka was a class act as she secured her place in the last 16.
Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka (25) was back on her A-game on Saturday as she kept up her perfect record against Russian Anna Blinkova (24) with a 6-2 6-3 victory in the third round of Wimbledon.

A day after the Belarusian was left screaming in frustration as little-known Varvara Gracheva threatened to trample her Wimbledon dream, the Australian Open champion was back to her sublime ball-striking best as she extended her record over Blinkova to 3-0.

In a match between two players who were both barred from competing at the All England Club last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sabalenka made her experience count against an opponent who has never reached the fourth round of a major.

She broke Blinkova three times to take the first set and when she pinned back the Russian with some thunderous returns to take a 4-2 lead in the second, the world number 40 was left shaking her head in resignation.

If Sabalenka thought Blinkova was holding up the white flag, she was sorely mistaken because in the very next game Blinkova gave the second seed the run around for over 14 minutes.

In a nerve-shredding game featuring eight deuces, four break points for Blinkova, aces and double faults, Sabalenka hung tough despite all the drama to emerge unscathed for a 5-2 lead.

Two games later a searing ace sealed victory and a clash with another Russian, 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

 

Mentions
TennisWimbledon 2023Blinkova AnnaSabalenka ArynaGracheva VarvaraAlexandrova Ekaterina
Related Articles
Scream therapy pays dividends for Aryna Sabalenka as she battles through at Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka fights back to survive huge scare against Varvara Gracheva
Djokovic wins in nick of time, Alcaraz shines, Murray out and Sabalenka scare
Show more
Tennis
Holger Rune seals stunning victory as Davidovich Fokina's underarm serve gamble fails
Classy Carlos Alcaraz toughs it out to reach Wimbledon last 16 over Nicolas Jarry
Updated
Stefanos Tsitsipas finally earns a breather after beating Laslo Djere to reach last 16
Daniil Medvedev defeats friend Marton Fucsovics at Wimbledon despite slow start
Updated
Petra Kvitova stays on track for third Wimbledon title after Natalija Stevanovic victory
Haddad Maia beats Cirstea in nick of time before rain sets in for afternoon
Jabeur says meeting Beckham at her second round match inspired her to play well
Berrettini and Zverev clash on road to redemption at Wimbledon as they prepare to face off
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka, Alcaraz and Jabeur through, Rybakina to take on Boulter
Immense Novak Djokovic cruises past Stanislas Wawrinka minutes before Wimbledon curfew
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Gea leaves United, Paris Saint-Germain sign Lee Kang-in
Immense Novak Djokovic cruises past Stanislas Wawrinka minutes before Wimbledon curfew
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka, Alcaraz and Jabeur through, Rybakina to take on Boulter
Mbappe "honoured" to tour father's native Cameroon on his summer break from PSG

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |