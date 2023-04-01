Aryna Sabalenka fights back to survive huge scare against Varvara Gracheva

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Aryna Sabalenka fights back to survive huge scare against Varvara Gracheva
Aryna Sabalenka fights back to survive huge scare against Varvara Gracheva
Sabalenka celebrates her win
Sabalenka celebrates her win
Reuters
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) of Belarus recovered from a poor first set to beat Varvara Gracheva (22) 2-6 7-5 6-2 on Friday and reach the third round at Wimbledon.

The Australian Open champion struggled badly in the opening set, with Gracheva, representing France for the first time since switching nationality from Russia last month, moving around with ease in the sunshine on Court One.

Sabalenka sent a forehand wide of the tramlines in the sixth game, one of 16 unforced errors in the set, to hand an early break to her opponent, who saved three break points to extend her lead before breaking again to take the set.

A huge upset looked on the cards before Sabalenka found her rhythm midway through the second set, executing a cute drop shot to seal a hold to love. A huge roar after a hold at 5-5 powered her through to breaking Gracheva and serving out the set to level the match.

An early break in the decider swung the momentum in favour of Sabalenka, who had sharpened her returns and was finding the corners of the court with her powerful backhand.

The 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist secured another break after a double fault from Gracheva and smashed an ace down the middle to complete her comeback and set up a third-round clash with Russian Anna Blinkova.

Mentions
TennisGracheva VarvaraSabalenka ArynaWimbledon WTA - SinglesWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka races through to second round at Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka sets sights on Wimbledon after taking spotlight off politics
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
Show more
Tennis
Denmark's Holger Rune dazzles as he beats Roberto Carlos Baena on way to third round
Kostyuk through to third round as Spain's Badosa retires, pulls out of mixed doubles
Updated
Daniil Medvedev into Wimbledon third round after overcoming Adrian Mannarino test
Two-time champion Petra Kvitova cruises through after swatting aside Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Djokovic and Wawrinka renew age-old rivalry for first time on grass in third round clash
Murray tantalisingly poised, Broady stuns Ruud as Wimbledon heats up heading into Friday
Murray's night-time thriller ends on a Wimbledon cliff-hanger as curfew pauses night of drama
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka edges through, Murray to continue Tsitsipas showdown later
Top players get better treatment at Wimbledon, says Alize Cornet after second round exit
Resurgent Sofia Kenin proud to prove critics wrong with Wimbledon run
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Ugarte signing from Sporting, United close in on Onana
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Murray's night-time thriller ends on a Wimbledon cliff-hanger as curfew pauses night of drama
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka edges through, Murray to continue Tsitsipas showdown later

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |