Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan not considered for annual BCCI contracts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan not considered for annual BCCI contracts
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan not considered for annual BCCI contracts
Iyer failed to make the list of 30 players
Iyer failed to make the list of 30 players
Reuters
Shreyas Iyer (29) and Ishan Kishan (25) were not considered for annual contracts for the 2023-24 season, India's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday when they announced a list of 30 players who had been handed contracts.

Iyer was on a Grade B contract last year while Kishan was handed a Grade C contract but despite playing in the 50-over World Cup last year, the BCCI said both players were not considered in this round of recommendations.

Iyer was one of seven batters to score over 500 runs at the World Cup. But both Iyer and Kishan have not played for their state teams in the Ranji Trophy when they were dropped from the Indian national team.

"The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been retained in Grade A+ contracts, which were worth 70 million rupees ($844,240) last year.

"Additionally, athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of three tests or eight ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis," Shah added.

"For instance, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, having played two test matches so far, will be inducted into Grade C if they participate in the Dharamsala test match, i.e., the fifth test of the ongoing series against England."

BCCI PLAYER CONTRACTS FOR 2023-24

Grade A+: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A: Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya

Grade B: Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Grade C: Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

Mentions
CricketIndiaIyer ShreyasKishan Ishan
Related Articles
India's Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami to miss first two England tests
Cricket Corner: Trans-Tasman Tests, India's good problem & a new world record
Five bright new talents who shone in the India vs England Test series
Show more
Cricket
New Zealand batsman Devon Conway out of first Australia Test
India unearth a 'gem' in Dhruv Jurel to fill keeping void left by Pant
Emotional Neil Wagner announces retirement from international cricket
'Tourist-unfriendly' India dim England's 'Bazball' aura with yet another series win
Ben Stokes proud of England commitment, India captain Rohit Sharma hails Dhruv Jurel
India beat England by five wickets in fourth Test to clinch series
Australia's Matthew Wade itching for World Cup after New Zealand whitewash
Most Read
Haaland scores five as Man City knock Luton out of the FA Cup
Liverpool need a 'miracle' without key players in Southampton tie, Klopp says
Brighton suffer blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hits back at 'unfair' bottle job jibe

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings