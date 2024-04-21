Hossein Vafaei says 'smelly' Crucible can learn from China

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Snooker
  3. World Championship
  4. Hossein Vafaei says 'smelly' Crucible can learn from China
Hossein Vafaei says 'smelly' Crucible can learn from China
Vafaei lost to Trump in the first round at the Crucible
Vafaei lost to Trump in the first round at the Crucible
AFP
Iran's Hossein Vafaei (29) said Sunday that the Crucible Theatre venue for the world snooker championships "smells really bad" and the tournament can learn from China where players are "treated like stars".

Vafaei lost his first-round clash 10-5 to former champion Judd Trump (34) and lashed out at the conditions at the arena in Sheffield which has hosted the event since 1977.

"Everything's so bad - if you ask me if I want to come back here, I would tell you no way," said Vafaei.

"Forget the history, you want to go somewhere really nice as a player. You walk round the Crucible and it smells really bad. You go to other countries, and everything is shiny. But here it's completely different.

"The practice room - do you see anything special? I feel like I'm practising in a garage."

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan (48) has already suggested the world championship should be moved to Saudi Arabia or China when the existing deal expires in 2027.

"Look at the China venues, how fantastic they treat the players, a red carpet and an opening ceremony," said Vafaei. "The players are treated like stars. But here no one looks after the players, before and after the match no one cares who you are.

"If they don't want to lose the Crucible invest some money, make it shinier, make it nicer, make it more luxury for the people. If they make it cleaner and nicer, people will enjoy it."

The World Snooker Tour responded by saying "the Crucible is a historic venue and there are limitations given the size of the backstage areas".

They added in a statement: "We work with the Crucible to make it as welcoming as possible for players."

Mentions
SnookerVafaei HosseinWorld Championship
Related Articles
Defending champ Luca Brecel stutters to first-round loss to David Gilbert at Crucible
Editors' Picks: Semi-finals, derbies and a league title at stake in massive few days
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Show more
Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan eyes eighth World Championship title amid retirement talk
Ronnie O'Sullivan claims 'he does not know much about snooker'
World Snooker Championship 2024: Everything you need to know
Ronnie O'Sullivan calls for World Championship to be moved from Crucible
Mark Williams beats Ronnie O'Sullivan to win first ever Tour Championship title
Mark Williams to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in Tour Championship final after beating Mark Allen
Most Read
Football Tracker: Bellingham strikes late as Real Madrid win Clasico, PSG thrash Lyon
Defending champ Luca Brecel stutters to first-round loss to David Gilbert at Crucible
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler
Paixao scores decisive goal as Feyenoord win twice halted Dutch Cup final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings