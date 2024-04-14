Ronnie O'Sullivan calls for World Championship to be moved from Crucible

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Snooker
  3. World Championship
  4. Ronnie O'Sullivan calls for World Championship to be moved from Crucible
Ronnie O'Sullivan calls for World Championship to be moved from Crucible
Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan says the World Championship could be played in China or Saudi Arabia
Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan says the World Championship could be played in China or Saudi Arabia
AFP
Snooker great Ronnie O'Sullivan (48) has called for the World Championship to be moved from the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, northern England, suggesting China and Saudi Arabia as alternative locations.

The Crucible has hosted every edition of snooker's showpiece tournament since 1977 but the seven-time world champion believes the time has come to leave the venue, where the maximum capacity is under 1,000 seats.

O'Sullivan will attempt to win a modern-day record eighth world title when the Championship starts on April 20th, having recently taken part in events in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, and the Chinese city of Yushan.

"I don't like the Crucible," the Englishman told The Sun newspaper. "I don't think you can get in and out of it. I think definitely it's a wise decision to take it away from Sheffield.

"Still have a tournament there. Why not? But just not the world championship over 17 days. It's a massive circus and you need a massive space to accommodate it."

O'Sullivan added: "I think Saudi Arabia would be great. They've got the resources and would do it great. If you're going to take it to China, you'd have to take it to Shanghai. Or another major city like Shenzhen or Guangzhou.

"It'd be done properly. Courtesy cars will be laid on. Food will be there. Hotels will be great. Everything would be paid for. Prize money would be astronomical."

Mentions
SnookerWorld ChampionshipO'Sullivan Ronnie
Related Articles
Mark Williams beats Ronnie O'Sullivan to win first ever Tour Championship title
Ronnie O'Sullivan battles past Gary Wilson to reach Tour Championship final
Mark Allen completes comeback to beat Ding Junhui and head to semi-finals
Show more
Snooker
Mark Williams to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in Tour Championship final after beating Mark Allen
Trump dominates Ding in World Open final to secure 28th title
Relentless Ronnie O'Sullivan brushes aside Luca Brecel to seal inaugural World Masters title
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Luca Brecel set up World Masters final showdown in Saudi Arabia
Snooker world champion Luca Brecel excited by Saudi Arabia's new 'golden ball' format
Brecel and Allen into World Masters semis as O'Sullivan produces perfect display
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter Milan drop points as Lyon produce stunning comeback
FIFA ban Tanzanian champions Young Africans from signing new players
Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapses on pitch with Udinese match suspended
Wrexham back-to-back promotions the 'ride of our lives', says owner Ryan Reynolds

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings