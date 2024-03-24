Trump dominates Ding in World Open final to secure 28th title

Judd Trump of England plays a shot in the final match against Ding Junhui of China

Judd Trump (34) delivered a commanding performance to thrash Ding Junhui (34) 10-4 in the World Open final held in Yushan, China on Sunday.

The victory marks Trump's 28th ranking title, tying him with snooker legend Steve Davis.

World number two Trump established control early, compiling impressive breaks of 88, 79, and 78 to build a dominant 7-2 lead by the first session's end.

His dominance continued in the evening session, with a blistering 130 break followed by clearances of 106 and 85 to seal the win.

This triumph not only adds another trophy to Trump's already impressive cabinet but also extends his winning streak for the season to five titles.

The victory comes with a hefty £170,000 payday, pushing his total season earnings to a staggering £1,061,000.

With this win, Trump joins an elite group of snooker players. Only Ronnie O'Sullivan (41), Stephen Hendry (36), and John Higgins (31) hold more ranking titles than him.