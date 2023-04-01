Late header salvages draw for Neymar's Al Hilal in Asian Champions League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. AFC Champions League
  4. Late header salvages draw for Neymar's Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Late header salvages draw for Neymar's Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Neymar looks to pass during Al Hilal's AFC Champions League tie
Neymar looks to pass during Al Hilal's AFC Champions League tie
Reuters
Ali Al-Bulaihi's equaliser 10 minutes into stoppage time spared Al Hilal's blushes as Neymar made his first start for the Saudi Pro League side in a 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan's Navbahor in the Asian Champions League in Riyadh on Monday.

Saudi Arabia international defender Al-Bulaihi rose to meet Brazilian winger Michael's centre to cancel out a Toma Tabatadze strike in the 52nd minute of the Group D meeting that had looked set to earn Samvel Babayan's side an unlikely win.

Neymar, among the headline arrivals in Saudi Arabia over the summer, was included in the starting line-up for the first time since his 90 million euro move from Paris St Germain but was frustrated throughout the encounter.

The Brazilian looked like he would end up on the losing side until Al-Bulaihi's header, which came during more than 14 minutes of injury time, finally put an end to Navbahor's determined resistance against their expensively-assembled opponents.

Only the winners of the 10 groups in the 40-team competition are guaranteed to advance to last 16 and Al Hilal sit behind debutants Nassaji Mazandaran in the early standings.

The Iranians top the group after securing a 2-0 win over India's Mumbai City in Pune through a goal in each half from Ehsan Hosseini and Mohammad Reza Azadi.

There were no such problems for Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad, who cruised to a 3-0 win in Group C over OKMK from Uzbekistan despite coach Nuno Espirito Santo not including ex-Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in his squad.

Haroune Camara gave the former champions the perfect start in Jeddah in the 11th minute when he slammed home after goalkeeper Botirali Ergashev's save and Romarinho doubled the lead four minutes later with a cool close-range finish.

The Brazilian hit the third three minutes before the interval from the penalty spot after Abderazzak Hamdallah had been fouled in the area by Dilshodbek Akhmadaliev.

Al Ittihad lead the table after Al Quwa Al Jawiya shared a 2-2 draw with Sepahan from Iran, with 19-year-old Ali Jassim scoring twice for the Iraqi side in Erbil.

Meanwhile, Nasaf from Uzbekistan secured a late 1-0 win over Jordan's Al-Faisaly to top Group B ahead of Qatar's Al-Sadd and Al Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates, who shared a 0-0 draw.

Mentions
FootballNeymarAl-HilalAl IttihadTabatadze TomaBabayan EdgarParis SGAFC Champions LeagueNavbahor NamanganMazandaranMumbai CityBenzema KarimSepahanAl Quwa Al JawiyaNasaf QarshiAl-Faisaly AmmanAl-SaddAl Sharjah
Related Articles
Saudi Pro League clubs to play in Iran after travel ban lifted
Court to deliver verdict on hacker behind football's biggest leak
Al Ittihad boss Nuno Espirito Santo rubbishes reports of row with Benzema
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Updated
Superb Hudson-Odoi strike earns Forest point against 10-man Burnley
Spain's women players say their national team boycott remains despite call-ups
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Montreal midfielder Miljevic has contract terminated by MLS after investigation
Lazio boss Sarri wants fast start on Champions League return against Atletico
Germany's Draxler joins Qatar's Al Ahli from PSG in two-year deal
New Spain coach Tome unveils women's team with World Cup winners despite boycott
Updated
Spanish court throws out Luis Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit
Most Read
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Real Madrid come back against Real Sociedad to continue perfect start in LaLiga

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings