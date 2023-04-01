AFCON 2023: Bertrand Traore penalty guides Burkina Faso to victory over Mauritania

Bertrand Traore's late penalty guides Burkina Faso to victory over Mauritania
Traore (left) celebrates his winner
AFP
Bertrand Traore’s penalty at the death secured all three points for Burkina Faso in a 1-0 victory over plucky Mauritania, who had been on course to secure only their third point at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

Few would have expected Mauritania to cause Burkina Faso many problems in what was only their third-ever participation in the prestigious tournament. The minnows, though, stood firm for an extended period.

Burkinabe forwards Cedric Badolo and Mohamed Konate threatened them successively for the first time in the game midway through the half, but their respective chances failed to test goalkeeper Babacar Niasse.

Mauritania even went close to taking the lead when Aboubakary Koita initially caught Burkina Faso’s Herve Koffi off-guard with a free-kick, only to see the keeper produce an exquisite save to deny the Lions of Chinguetti the lead for the first time in an AFCON match.

Match stats
Flashscore

Nevertheless, Mauritania coach Amir Abdou will have taken pride in his team’s first-half display, especially as they prevented the Stallions from finding the back of the net before the break for the first time in six AFCON group encounters.

The favourites upped the ante after the interval as they looked to kick off the campaign with all three points, but Mauritania comfortably handled any attacks they faced as the final 30 minutes beckoned.

A host of attacking changes for the Lions indicated a change in tempo at the other end, with substitute Amar Sidi Bouna’s thunderous long-range shot forcing Koffi into a brilliant save, denying Mauritania just a second goal at the AFCON finals in the process.

Burkina Faso responded, as Niasse pulled off a terrific one-handed stop to keep Traore’s drive at bay, but it proved to be in vain as Issa Kabore won a penalty in stoppage time after being fouled by Nouh El Abd.

Following a VAR review, Traore made up for his earlier miss with a well-taken spot-kick to extend Burkina Faso’s scoring streak to 15 consecutive AFCON games.

While Hubert Velud's men are undefeated in five H2Hs, their opponents still remain in the hunt for their maiden win at the tournament.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

See the match summary here

