AFCON: Chris Hughton fired as coach of Ghana following disaster

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Chris Hughton fired as coach of Ghana following AFCON disaster
Chris Hughton fired as coach of Ghana following AFCON disaster
Hughton couldn't lead Ghana to any kind of success
Hughton couldn't lead Ghana to any kind of success
Reuters
Chris Hughton was fired on Tuesday evening as coach of Ghana after their elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations was confirmed, the country’s football association said in a statement.

Ghana finished third in Group B at the tournament in the Ivory Coast after a 2-2 draw with Mozambique on Monday and any outside hope they had of a place in the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers ended on Tuesday with results in Groups C and D.

“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect. The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars,” said a statement.

“The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars,” it added.

Hughton, whose father hailed from Ghana, had taken over as coach in March, having earlier served as technical advisor to the team at the World Cup in Qatar.

The 65-year-old former manager of Brighton and Newcastle United won four of his 13 matches in charge and had already been under pressure going into the Cup of Nations finals when Ghana lost away to the small Comoros Islands in a World Cup qualifier in November.

At the Cup of Nations, they lost their opening game to Cape Verde, after which an angry fan tried to attack him, and then drew with Egypt and Mozambique for a paltry two-point haul.

Hughton, who won 53 caps as a full-back for Ireland, is the second coaching casualty at the Cup of Nations after Gambia boss Tom Saintfiet quit earlier on Tuesday when his side finished bottom of Group C.

Share on Facebook

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsHughton ChrisGhanaAfrican football
Related Articles
Ghana manager Chris Hughton thankful for support after attack from fan
Unlocking Mohammed Kudus: How can Chris Hughton get the best out of the Ghana star?
Ghana coach Chris Hughton back in firing line as AFCON exit looks imminent
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Marco Donadel on his Newcastle regret, loving Fiorentina, and Didier Drogba
Jurgen Klinsmann expects South Korea's Son Heung-min to put his stamp on Asian Cup
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea interested in Benzema, Rudiger linked with Liverpool move
Updated
Saudi Arabia coach Mancini stays true to his philosophy as he battles selection critics
Chelsea boss Pochettino 'desperate' to win his first trophy in England
Hajduk Split: One-euro salaries, Perisic and a first title since 2005?
Algeria crash out of tournament after shock defeat to underdogs Mauritania
Unbeaten Angola see off Burkina Faso to top Group D at AFCON
Chelsea batter Middlesbrough to book EFL Cup Wembley final spot
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea interested in Benzema, Rudiger linked with Liverpool move
One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics
Organisers relieved as Jannik Sinner avoids late Australian Open show
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Mourinho and Dybala to reunite? Casemiro linked with Saudi switch

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings