AFCON 2023: Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy ruled out of tournament after dislocating shoulder

El Shenawy was injured during Egypt's final group game
Reuters
Goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy (34) became the latest Egypt player to be sidelined from the Africa Cup of Nations after picking up an injury on Monday.

The first-choice keeper has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament in Ivory Coast after dislocating his shoulder during Egypt's 2-2 draw with Cape Verde on Monday, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) said on Tuesday.

"As a result, he will miss the team's remaining matches in the Africa Cup of Nations," EFA said in a statement.

Al Ahly keeper El Shenawy was injured deep into stoppage time after he tamely parried a cross into the path of Bryan Teixeira, who netted to give the already-qualified Cape Verde a late draw. He was replaced by Mohamed Abou-Gabal.

Two years ago, Abou-Gabal also stepped in when El Shenawy sustained an injury in the round of 16 penalty shootout win over the Ivory Coast.

He proved Egypt's hero with impressive displays as the team reached the final, only to lose to Senegal on penalties.

El Shenawy's exit from the squad comes days after Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah suffered a hamstring injury that will likely rule him out for the rest of the tournament.

Salah is scheduled to return to Liverpool on Wednesday to continue his treatment.

"Salah will immediately begin work with the club’s medical staff upon his return to Merseyside with a view to being back in action as soon as possible for club and country, giving him the best chance to return to compete at AFCON if Egypt ... continue to advance in the tournament," Liverpool said in a statement on Monday.

Egypt finished second in Group B with three points following three successive 2-2 draws.

Mentions
African footballFootballAfrica Cup of NationsEl Shenawy MohamedSalah MohamedAbu Gabal MohamedEgyptCape Verde
