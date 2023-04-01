Four English non-league players headed to AFCON 2023 with Tanzania

Four English non-league players headed to AFCON 2023 with Tanzania
Tanzania's Simon Msuva (R) playing Senegal during the 2019 AFCON
Tanzania's Simon Msuva (R) playing Senegal during the 2019 AFCON
Four players from non-league clubs in England have been included in Tanzania’s 27-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast.

Tanzania made no formal announcement of their squad but it was released on Sunday by the Confederation of African Football, one week ahead of the kick-off of the tournament.

Haji Mnoga, on loan from home town club Portsmouth at Aldershot and a former England under-17 international, was named along with Tarryn Allarakhia from Wealdstone, also in the National League, The 26-year-old Allarakhia previously played in League Two with Crawley Town.

Somali-born Mohammed Sagaf plays at Boreham Wood while

21-year-old Ben Starkie, who won two caps for Tanzania in friendlies last March, turns out for Derbyshire-based Ilkeston Town of the Northern Premier League Premier Division, on a dual registration with National League North side Alfreton Town.

Also named by coach Adel Amrouche was 20-year-old Dutch-born defender Miano van den Bos from Villena in the sixth tier of Spanish football and goalkeeper Kwesi Kawawa, whose club Karlslund play fourth division football in Sweden. He debuted for Tanzania in November’s World Cup qualifiers.

Tanzania, competing at only their third Africa Cup of Nations, are in Group F where they take on Morocco, Zambia and D.R. Congo. They are preparing for the tournament in Egypt where they play their hosts in a friendly international on Sunday.

Tanzania's group at AFCON
Flashscore

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Beno Kakolanya (Singida Fountain Gate), Kwesi Kawawa (Karlslund), Aishi Manula (Simba)

Defenders: Abdi Banda (Richards Bay), Ibrahim Hamad (Young Africans), Mohamed Hussein (Simba), Dickson Job (Young Africans), Haji Mnoga (Aldershot Town), Lusajo Mwaikenda (Azam), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Novatus Miroshi (Shakhtar Donetsk), Miano van den Bos (Villena), Abdulmalik Zakaria (Namungo)

Midfielders: Morice Abraham (Spartak Subotica), Tarryn Allarakhia (Wealdstone), Sospeter Bajana (Azam), Kibu Denis (Simba), Himid Mao (Tala’ea El Geish), Mohammed Sagaf (Boreham Wood), Feisal Salum (Azam), Mudathiri Yahya (Young Africans), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba)

Forwards: Cyprian Kachwele (Vancouver Whitecaps), Charles M’mombwa (Macarthur), Simon Msuva (JS Kabylie), Mbwana Samatta (PAOK Salonika), Ben Starkie (Ikestown Town).

