Regragui names Morocco squad bidding to lift Africa Cup of Nations 'curse'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Regragui names Morocco squad bidding to lift Africa Cup of Nations 'curse'
Regragui names Morocco squad bidding to lift Africa Cup of Nations 'curse'
Morocco coach Walid Regragui and players wave to the fans after the international friendly against Peru earlier this year
Morocco coach Walid Regragui and players wave to the fans after the international friendly against Peru earlier this year
AFP
Morocco coach Walid Regragui (48) said he wants his team to break "the curse of the African Cup" as he named his 27-man squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

It is 47 years since Morocco last won the continental competition but after reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, they are now one of the favourites to win the title in Ivory Coast.

"The more African competitions take place, the further away we get from the date when we won it," said Regragui.

"But that's no reason to put pressure on ourselves. We're going to go there to play our football, to give it the maximum, and, above all, not to have regrets."

Since winning the cup in 1976, Morocco have only reached the final once, in 2004 when they lost to hosts Tunisia.

At the last edition in Cameroon in 2022, they lost to Egypt in the quarter-finals.

"What is important is the state of mind," said Regragui.

"We must go there with complete confidence to overcome the curse of the African Cup."

Regragui has retained the bulk of his World Cup squad, who beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal before falling to a 2-0 defeat by France in the semis, including Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri and Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

But he has also brought in younger talents - for "good balance between the present and the future", he said - such as PSV's Ismael Saibari and Real Betis defender Chadi Riad, who won this year's Under-23 AFCON.

The Atlas Lions will face DR Congo, Tanzania, and Zambia in the group stages when the tournament gets underway on January 13th.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal/KSA), Mounir El Kajoui (Al-Wehda/KSA), El Mehdi Benabid (AS FAR)

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Mohamed Chibi (Pyramids/EGY), Abdelkabir Abqar (Deportivo Alaves/ESP), Romain Saiss (Al-Shabab/KSA), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham/ENG), Yunis Abdelhamid (Rennes/FRA), Chadi Riad (Real Betis/ESP), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich/GER), Yahia Attiat Allah (Wydad Casablanca)

Midfielders: Bilal El Khannouss (Genk/BEL), Azzeddine Ounahi (Marseille/FRA), Oussama El Azzouzi (Bologna/ITA), Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United/ENG), Selim Amallah (Valencia/ESP), Amir Richardson (Reims/FRA), Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray/TUR), Amine Harit (Marseille/FRA), Sofiane Boufal (Al-Rayyan)

Forwards: Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Amine Adli (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos/GRE), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla/ESP), Tarik Tissoudali (Gent/BEL), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis/ESP)

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsMoroccoAfrican football
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Ilias Chair on QPR's resurgence under Cifuentes & playing for Morocco
Guinea name Keita and Sylla in Africa Cup of Nations squad
Guinea Bissau skipper Mendes to make fourth AFCON appearance, Mendy turns down call-up
Show more
Football
VAR drama as West Ham stun Arsenal to climb into top six
Estupinan scores stunner on return as Brighton beat Tottenham in thriller
Hosts Ivory Coast leave Zaha out of African Cup of Nations squad
Tunisia's Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri opts not to play at AFCON
Rangers sign Wolves forward Fabio Silva on loan
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs interested in Dominic Solanke, Fabio Silva joins Rangers
Updated
South Africa omit Foster from AFCON squad over mental health issues
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in talks with Los Angeles FC
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Inter Milan offer to Zielinski, Tottenham plan title mega spend
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Rangers and Aberdeen matches postponed due to Storm Gerrit announces SPL
Teenage star Littler storms into last 16 at World Darts Championship
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Inter Milan offer to Zielinski, Tottenham plan title mega spend

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings