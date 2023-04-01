Guinea name Keita and Sylla in Africa Cup of Nations squad

Guinea have kept faith with captain Naby Keita (28) and fellow veteran Issiaga Sylla (29) as well as handing teenage striker Facinet Conte (18) a first call-up to their 25-man squad for next month's African Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast.

Coach Kaba Diawara named Keita in the squad despite the fact the midfielder has struggled for game time at Werder Bremen this season after his move from Liverpool while Ligue 1 veteran Sylla has battled with injury.

The squad is headlined by VfB Stuttgart's Sehrou Guirassy (27), whose 17 Bundesliga goals put him behind only Harry Kane in the German league's scoring charts.

Teenager Conte was called up after scoring five goals in France’s Ligue 2 for Bastia this season while Jose Martinez Kante (33) is recalled. He scored for Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in last week’s Club World Cup.

Guinea open their Group C campaign at the finals against Cameroon in Yamoussoukro on January 15th. Senegal and Gambia are also in the group.

Guinea Squad

Goalkeepers: Moussa Camara (Horoya), Aly Keita (Ostersund), Ibrahim Kone (Hibernians)

Defenders: Mohamed Ali Camara (Young Boys Berne), Antoine Conte (Botev Plovdiv), Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia), Ibrahim Diakite (Stade Reims), Julian Jeanvier (Kayserispor), Saidou Sow (Racing Strasbourg), Issiaga Sylla (Montpellier), Sekou Oumar Sylla (Cambuur Leeuwarden)

Midfielders: Aguibou Camara (Atromitos), Karim Cisse (Saint-Etienne), Seydouba Cisse (Leganes), Amadou Diawara (Anderlecht), Naby Keita (Werder Bremen), Mory Konate (KV Mechelen), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig), Abdoulaye Toure (Le Havre),

Forwards: Mohamed Bayo (Le Havre), Facinet Conte (Bastia), Morgan Guilavogui (Racing Lens), Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart), Francois Kamano (Abha), Jose Martinez Kante (Urawa Red Diamonds).