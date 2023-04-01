AFCON 2023: Guinea team call on fans to tone down celebrations after six people lose lives

Guinea's fans travelled in their number to the Ivory Coast
Guinea's fans travelled in their number to the Ivory Coast
The Guinean Football Federation and national team have asked fans to tone down their celebrations after six people were killed following a 1-0 win over Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

Jubilant Guinea fans took to the streets around the country after a victory that put coach Kaba Diawara’s side on the brink of reaching the knockout rounds at the tournament in Ivory Coast.

The Federation has released a video from the team asking supporters to celebrate responsibly as they prepare to face Senegal in their final pool match on Tuesday.

"What is important is that our fans and the public celebrate in a very measured fashion," the Federation's media manager Amadou Makadji told the BBC.

"They have to be very careful to not put themselves in danger, because the goal of football is to bring joy and not leave families bereaved."

A draw against Senegal would send Guinea into the round of 16 and they could advance even if they lose depending on other results.

"We do not want deaths to mourn, so we call on everyone to celebrate but to take care of themselves so that nothing happens to them," Makadji said.

"Guinea is a country where people are very, very passionate about football and they experience football like nowhere else in the world."

