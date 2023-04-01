Senegal include Boulaye Dia in African Cup of Nations squad despite injury woes

  4. Senegal include Boulaye Dia in African Cup of Nations squad despite injury woes
Senegal's Boulaye Dia and Youssouf Sabaly during training
Reuters
undefined Holders Senegal will take a gamble on the fitness of striker Boulaye Dia (27) after naming him in their 27-man squad for next month’s African Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast but coach Aliou Cisse (47) is confident he will be fit on time.

Cisse, who led Senegal to the title in Cameroon two years ago, picked three players who have question marks over their conditioning but Dia was the biggest surprise when the squad was unveiled on Friday.

The forward looked to be out of tournament after being forced off with a thigh injury early in the second half of the Serie A clash between his Italian club Salernitana and AC Milan a week ago but Cisse was confident he would be ready, contrary to Italian press reports.

“If he is there, it’s because he is ready. I am sure that he will be available before our first match against Gambia,” the coach told a press conference on Friday.

Defender Youssouf Sabaly (30) was also named in the squad as he has returned to training at Real Betis - although he has not played since August. French-based midfielder Nampalys Mendy (31) will also be heading to Ivory Coast despite being sidelined in recent weeks.

Senegal begin the defence of their title against Gambia on January 15th and then play two more Group C matches against Cameroon and Guinea.

Senegal Squad

Goalkeepers: Mory Diaw (Clermont Foot), Seny Dieng (Middlesbrough), Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli Jeddah)

Defenders: Fode Ballo-Toure (Fulham), Abdou Diallo (Al Arabi), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal), Formose Mendy (Lorient), Abdoulaye Ndiaye (Troyes), Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa)

Midfielders: Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Olympique de Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Nampalys Mendy (Racing Lens), Iliman Ndiaye (Olympique de Marseille), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Lamine Camara (Metz), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Habib Diallo (Al Shabab), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea), Sadio Mane (Al Nassr), Ismailia Sarr (Olympique de Marseille), Abdallah Sima (Rangers).

