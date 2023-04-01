Hosts Ivory Coast leave Zaha out of African Cup of Nations squad

Hosts Ivory Coast leave Zaha out of African Cup of Nations squad
Wilfried Zaha has made 33 starts for his country
Reuters
Ivory Coast's Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha (31) has not been called up by coach Jean-Louis Gasset (70) in the country's 27-man African Cup of Nations squad which was named on Thursday.

Zaha, who moved to Turkey from Crystal Palace in the close season, has only played in two friendlies for Ivory Coast this year, missing their Cup of Nations qualifiers and last month's first round of World Cup qualifying.

Gasset has included Nottingham Forest's Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly plus Al Ahli midfielder Franck Kessie and Trapzonspor winger Nicolas Pepe, who returns after a year's absence.

Hajduk Split's Chester Diallo got a first call-up, while Union Saint Gilloise's Lazare Amani makes his second squad.

Forwards Sebastien Haller of Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg's Karim Konate also feature for the hosts, who face Guinea Bissau in the tournament's Jan. 13 opener.

They also play Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea in Group A.

Ivory Coast squad

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Angers SCO) Badra Ali Sangare(Sekhukhune United) Charles Folly (ASEC Mimosas)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) Wilfried Singo (AS Monaco) Evan Ndicka (AS Roma) Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP) Odilon Kossonou (Bayer Leverkusen) Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest) Ghislain Konan (Al-Feyha) Chester Diallo (Hajduk Split)

Midfielders: Idrissa Doumbia (Al-Ahli Doha) Franck Kessie (Al-Ahli) Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest) Seko Fofana (Al-Nassr) Jean Michael Seri (Hull City) Lazare Amani (Union Saint Gilloise)

Forwards: Nicolas Pepe (Trapzonspor) Max-Alain Gradel (Gaziantep) Simon Adingra (Brighton & Hove Albion) Karim Konate (RB Salzburg) Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) Oumar Diakite (Stade Reims) Jonathan Bamba (Celta Vigo) Jeremie Boga (OGC Nice) Christian Kouame (Fiorentina) Jean-Philippe Krasso (Red Star Belgrade)

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City; Editing by Ken Ferris)

