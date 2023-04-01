AFCON 2023: Hosts Ivory Coast come back to edge holders Senegal on penalties and reach final eight

Hosts Ivory Coast come back to edge holders Senegal on penalties and reach final eight
Franck Kessie scored twice from the spot in the win
Franck Kessie scored twice from the spot in the win
AFP
Hosts Ivory Coast rose from the ashes of their disastrous Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage to dump out holders Senegal and ensure that Egypt back in 2010 remain the last defending champion to reach the quarter-finals.

The hosts scraped through into the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams and opened the game looking every bit the under-confident side that they are.

Senegal could smell blood and broke the deadlock after only four minutes. Sadio Mane latched on to Ismail Jakobs’ throw-in and cut it back from the byline for Habib Diallo, who took the ball on his chest before swivelling and smashing it high into the roof of Yahia Fofana’s net.

Mane was the provider for the opener, but just over five minutes later, the Senegal captain was perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch receiving just a yellow card for a crunching tackle on Ibrahim Sangare.

Habib Diallo celebrates his opening goal for Senegal
AFP

Emerse Fae won 41 caps for the Ivory Coast and was drafted in mid-tournament as interim head coach following Jean-Louis Gasset’s resignation less than a week ago. He has not had long to implement his ideas but after the disastrous start, his side dominated possession for most of the first half. However, goalmouth action was at a premium at both ends as the early goal was not a precursor of things to come.

After being caught out in the opening salvos of the first period, Les Elephants were almost punished early in the second half, this time by Ismaila Sarr, who forced Fofana into a fingertip save around the post. Just before the hour mark, Sarr thought he should have had a penalty after tangling with Odilon Kossounou, but after consultation with the VAR team, the referee waved those appeals away.

Needing a goal, the home fans were buoyed by the introduction of Sebastien Haller for the first time in this tournament, and the Borussia Dortmund forward’s arrival almost immediately caused a moment of panic in the Senegal defence.

That led to a chance for fellow replacement Franck Kessie, who drew a good stop from Edouard Mendy before fellow substitute Nicolas Pepe attempted to lob Mendy.

Just when it looked like it would tick over 300 minutes since Ivory Coast scored in this tournament and Senegal would squeeze through, Pierre Atcho pointed to the spot on 85 minutes for a foul on Pepe, allowing Kessie to calmly slot past Mendy, sending the contest to extra time.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Serge Aurier is not renowned for his goalscoring but the Ivory Coast captain whistled a shot agonisingly wide of the post from range before Fofana smothered a close-range effort from Mane on the stroke of the extra-time break.

The hosts dominated possession and territory as Senegal began to fade but the scores were still level after 120 minutes, sending the game to penalty kicks.

Senegal's Moussa Niakhate reacts after failing to score from the penalty spot
AFP

The hosts’ progression was sealed by Moussa Niakhate’s miss as his kick struck the post while every other effort was perfect. Kessie took the game to extra time with his spot-kick and dramatically converted the winning penalty in the shootout too.

Ivory Coast will now face the winner of tomorrow’s tie between Mali and Burkina Faso on Saturday in the quarter-final.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast)

See all the match stats here.

