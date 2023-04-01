AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast hope Sebastian Haller can return for final group game

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Hosts Ivory Coast hope Sebastian Haller can return for final group game
Hosts Ivory Coast hope Sebastian Haller can return for final group game
Sebastien Haller plays his club football at Dortmund
Sebastien Haller plays his club football at Dortmund
Reuters
Ivory Coast are hoping to have striker Sebastien Haller (29) back from injury for their last Africa Cup of Nations group game after their coach Jean-Louis Gasset admitted they were out-muscled against Nigeria on Thursday.

The host nation lost 1-0 in their second Group A game and are now under pressure to get a result when they conclude the opening phase of the tournament against Equatorial Guinea on Monday.

The Ivorians are third in the group standings with three points, one behind both Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria and will be looking for a win to make sure of their progress to the last 16.

Gasset said he hopes Haller, who missed the opening two games with an ankle injury, will be back to help add some bite to his side.

“The medical team has been working day and night to get him ready. His ankle is healed but it’s the physical work that remains to get him fit. I sincerely hope that Sebastien will be able to participate in the third match with us.”

Haller's injury and illness record
Flashscore

The tall Borussia Dortmund striker will provide a focal point for the Ivorian attacks, which were easily stymied by a five-man Nigerian defence on Thursday in a disappointing spectacle for the home fans.

“It was a very physical match. Nigeria chose to defend very low with a five-man defence. They slowed us down by refusing to play. We had to be patient, we had to be defensive, we had to try and get past them on the wing,” added Gasset, France’s former assistant coach.

“We didn’t feel like we could compete physically. We had opportunities when we got the ball into their box, but it was the big Nigerians who inevitably cleared the ball. In the end, it was a small detail that made the difference and gave them a penalty.”

A kick in the calf of Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen from 20-year-old Ivorian defender Ousmane Diomande led to a penalty after a lengthy VAR review and William Troost-Ekong converted to hand Nigeria a first win on Ivorian soil.

“We have a young team without much experience, although plenty in terms of quality. I didn't have the impression that the Nigerian team was superior to us but there is still work to be done.

"This is the start of the competition. We won the first game, we lost the second. We will do our best to win the third,” Gasset added.

Egypt in 2006 were the last host nation to win the Cup of Nations.

Share this story on Facebook.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsHaller SebastienIvory CoastAfrican football
Related Articles
Hosts Ivory Coast face forward problems ahead of AFCON opener against Guinea Bissau
Nigeria snatch win against hosts Ivory Coast with Troost-Ekong penalty
Onana back training with Cameroon and likely to play next match
Show more
Football
Everton vs Premier League going to get ugly, say ex-Liverpool player Molby
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic close to Hajduk Split return, Bayern interested in Trippier
Updated
Mohamed Salah's injury must be significant if he needed to go off, says Jurgen Klopp
South Korea keeper Kim Seung-Gyu ruled out of Asian Cup with knee injury
Jordan Henderson concedes on 'difficult year' for him and new club Ajax
Ivan Toney set to captain Brentford on return from ban against Nottingham Forest
OPINION: Jordan Henderson's dreary Saudi backtrack serves as a warning sign
Mac Allister wants Liverpool to make their mark as Arsenal eye revival
Editors' Picks: AFCON continues as Leipzig take on Leverkusen in top-of-the-table clash
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic close to Hajduk Split return, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Anna Blinkova ousts Elena Rybakina in history-making Australian Open tiebreak

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings