AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast put past calamities aside as they squeeze into semi-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Hosts Ivory Coast put past calamities aside as they squeeze into semi-finals
Hosts Ivory Coast put past calamities aside as they squeeze into semi-finals
Ivory Coast celebrate scoring their second goal against Mali
Ivory Coast celebrate scoring their second goal against Mali
Reuters
Hosts Ivory Coast narrowly avoided a humiliating Africa Cup of Nations group stage exit before two resilient performances in the knockout rounds to book a semi-final berth but know they must play much better if they are to reach the final.

The Ivorians face the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday with their reputation restored after edging Mali in Saturday’s quarter-final in Bouake despite being down to 10 men for the majority of the game and going a goal behind.

They recovered to equalise in the 90th minute and then scored the winner in the last minute of extra time.

“We weren’t far from elimination but I’m really happy for the players, because they didn't give up, they fought until the end and they were rewarded for their efforts,” said Emerse Fae, who took over after coach Jean-Louis Gasset was fired at the end of the first round.

The Ivorians were given little chance of getting this far after stumbling through the group stage where they suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to tiny Equatorial Guinea in their cavernous new stadium in Abidjan.

It left them with an agonising three-day wait before they were sure of a place in the knockout stages, going through as the last of the best third-placed finishers.

In the last 16 they eliminated holders Senegal but only after a late penalty saw them draw 1-1, take the game into extra time and then squeeze through on post-match spot kicks.

On Saturday, they had centre-back Odilon Kossounou sent off in the 43rd minute before Mali took the lead in the 71st.

“If you manage to win with 10 against 11 while being down 1-0 with 20 minutes to go, it is because there is a mental strength,” added Fae. “I think tactically we were very good; almost better with 10 men rather than 11.”

Fae, a French-born former Ivorian international who was Gasset’s assistant at the start of the tournament, said they now needed to change the way they started games.

“Against Senegal, it took us 10 to 15 minutes to get into the match and against Mali we had tactical problems that we were unable to initially resolve. We were lucky against Senegal and Mali to come back each time.

"We need to try to control the match rather than enduring the pressure and being forced to struggle and having to make the effort to come back,” he said.

“What we did in the last two games are positive signs that give you hope. I would have preferred not to have a lot of suspense like that, however,” Fae added.

Share this story on Facebook.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsIvory CoastAfrican football
Related Articles
Ivory Coast complete stunning extra-time comeback to beat Mali and book semi-final spot
Nigeria and South Africa among quarter-final favourites in 'crazy' AFCON
African heavyweights continue to crash out of unpredictable Cup of Nations
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Arsenal face Liverpool as title race heats up, Napoli snatch win
Updated
Cunha hits hat-trick in Wolves demolition of sorry Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Garnacho at the double as on-form Manchester United cruise past West Ham
Messi misses Inter Miami's Hong Kong friendly as organisers face funding cut
Updated
Swedish World Cup finalist and Fiorentina legend Kurt Hamrin dies aged 89
Howe hopes Gordon's injury not serious as Newcastle's woes persist
Under-pressure Hodgson says he can turn Crystal Palace around
Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid at end of season, according to reports
Williams the hero as South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals
Most Read
Football Tracker: Arsenal face Liverpool as title race heats up, Napoli snatch win
Williams the hero as South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals
Messi misses Inter Miami's Hong Kong friendly as organisers face funding cut
Ivory Coast complete stunning extra-time comeback to beat Mali and book semi-final spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings