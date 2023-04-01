AFCON 2023: Ivory Coast have done 'extraordinary things' to reach final admits coach Emerse Fae

Reuters
Ivory Coast can complete a remarkable recovery and put a successful seal on an absorbing Africa Cup of Nations tournament if they can beat Nigeria on Sunday and claim the title on home soil.

Hollywood screenwriters would find their passage to potential glory barely plausible, but the Ivorians are one game away from the continent’s top prize despite being on the verge of elimination on several occasions over the last month.

They scraped through the group phase, staged thrilling come-from-behind wins in the last-16 and quarter-final and are now looking to complete one of the great comebacks in the tournament’s storied history.

“I don’t have the words, I still have trouble taking it all in,” admitted Ivory Coast’s coach Emerse Fae.

Fae was catapulted into the job after 70-year-old Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset was sacked as the Ivorians waited for three days to find out whether they would qualify from the group phase as one of the best third-placed sides.

When they did, they went on to beat holders Senegal on penalties and then snatch a quarter-final win over neighbours Mali, where they were down to 10 men for most the match, equalised in the 90th minute and then netted the winner at the end of extra time.

“It's incredible, to reach the final in your country’s tournament. It’s an immense joy. The players have done extraordinary things,” added Fae, 40.

The Ivorians lost to Nigeria in their second group game when a cagey contest was decided by a penalty, only awarded after a lengthy VAR review.

Nigeria employed a clever tactical plan, which included an uncharacteristic five-man defence and extensive use of the flanks to attack.

Their X-factor, however, remains striker Victor Osimhen, who has had an outstanding tournament despite scoring only once.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year has an eye-catching work rate and is a constant menace for opposing defenders although he struggled with a stomach complaint in their semi-final success over South Africa.

Nigeria were taken to extra time and penalties on Wednesday before securing their final berth while the Ivorians beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in the regulation 90 minutes, handing them a slight advantage.

With the tournament being played in hot temperatures and with high levels of humidity, fatigue has been noticeable for teams playing again a few days after being forced into extra time.

The tournament was also marked by a series of early shock results that created excitement that has barely waned over the last month of football.

The Ivorians are the first hosts since Egypt in 2006 to reach the final and are chasing a third Cup of Nations success after winning in 1992 and 2015. Nigeria have won three titles, the last of which was in 2013.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsAfrican footballIvory CoastNigeria
OPINION: Teams should not be policed for their celebrations

