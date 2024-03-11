Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations hero Haller to miss next two friendlies

Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations hero Haller to miss next two friendlies
Sebastien Haller scored the winner in the AFCON final
Reuters
Ivory Coast’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hero Sebastien Haller (29) will miss his country’s next two internationals this month because of injury, new coach Emerse Fae said on Monday as he named his squad for friendlies against Benin and Uruguay.

Haller, who resurrected his career at Borussia Dortmund after testicular cancer, scored the winner for the Ivorians as they beat Nigeria 2-1 in last month’s final in Abidjan.

He had missed the early stage of the tournament in the Ivory Coast because of an ankle injury but recovered to score two vital goals including the winner in the final as the hosts claimed the title in a fairytale finish.

But the striker is now again sidelined with a similar injury and sits out the first two games for the Ivorians since their AFCON success.

They take on Benin in Amiens on March 23rd and then Uruguay at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium in Lens three days later.

Also missing from last month’s victorious squad is captain Serge Aurier, who moved from Nottingham Forest to Galatasaray in January but has yet to play for his new club because of injury, and Fiorentina forward Christian Kouame, who contracted malaria during the AFCON finals and is still recovering.

Fae named only one newcomer to the squad, right-back Guela Doue from Stade Rennais in Ligue 1.

