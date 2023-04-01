AFCON 2023: Sebastien Haller determined to have no regrets after overcoming cancer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Sebastien Haller determined to have no regrets after overcoming cancer
Sebastien Haller determined to have no regrets after overcoming cancer
Sebastien Haller scored the winning goal in the semi-finals
Sebastien Haller scored the winning goal in the semi-finals
Reuters
Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller (29) is determined he will have no regrets after Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final as he continues his recovery from cancer which threatened his career some 18 months ago.

Haller was diagnosed with testicular cancer shortly after joining Borussia Dortmund from Ajax Amsterdam in July 2022. The striker underwent two surgeries and chemotherapy in the ensuing months, before returning to action just over a year ago.

He could cap a successful recovery if the Ivorians beat Nigeria in the final in Abidjan.

Haller scored the only goal of the semi-final against the Democratic Republic of Congo that took the hosts to the final, after they were almost eliminated in the group stage.

Overcoming the cancer and the continued spotlight on his comeback has worn on Haller, who also played at West Ham United.

“I’m tired of it actually,” he told a press conference on Saturday.

“Obviously the last 18 months have been challenging for me and my family. I now take everything step by step and try to enjoy every moment. I don’t want to have any regrets.

“Given what has happened over the last months, it’s great today to be here in front of you and speak about the final. I want to enjoy it and hopefully tomorrow so will all the Ivorians.

“But I think it might take months or years to take it all in, what has happened over the last years,” he added.

Haller was battling an ankle injury at the start of the tournament and missed the group games, where the Ivorians lost to Nigeria but scraped through.

“But you cannot compare that game with the final. We know how Nigeria play and it will be a physical battle,” he predicted.

“We have come a long way and overcame difficult moments, but we have recovered and we want to take this second chance.”

Share on Facebook. 

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsHaller SebastienIvory CoastAfrican football
Related Articles
South Africa face Nigeria while Ivory Coast still alive in AFCON semis
Ivory Coast put poor group stage behind them and now eye AFCON glory
Hosts Ivory Coast hope Sebastian Haller can return for final group game
Show more
Football
Muller slams Bayern's lack of 'guts' in damaging loss to Leverkusen
South Africa win lacklustre third-place playoff on penalties over DR Congo
Football Tracker: South Africa beat D.R. Congo to seal third place, PSG cruise past Lille
Updated
Kolo Muani on song as PSG overcome poor start to ease past Lille
Afif coy on Europe after guiding Qatar to second Asian Cup title
Bruno Guimaraes scores twice as Newcastle fend off spirited Forest
Super Bayer Leverkusen batter Bayern Munich to go five points clear at Bundesliga summit
Real Madrid run riot to burst Girona's title challenge bubble
Postecoglou salutes impact of 'world-class' Son in win over Brighton
Most Read
Football Tracker: South Africa beat D.R. Congo to seal third place, PSG cruise past Lille
The Forgotten Game: Why the AFCON third-place playoff lacks meaning
Qatar retain Asian Cup crown as Akram Afif hat-trick sinks underdogs Jordan
WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Transylvania as home favourite Bogdan progresses

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings