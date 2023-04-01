AFCON 2023: Late Bounedjah equaliser spares Algeria's blushes against Burkina Faso

Algeria salvaged a dramatic late point against Burkina Faso in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to make it two draws from two matches in Group D, extending a run of five AFCON games without victory since being crowned 2019 champions (D3, L2).

Despite a disappointing opening draw against an unfancied Angola side, Algeria came into this game as firm favourites, imposing themselves on the contest from the off.

The two-time AFCON champions had several chances throughout the first period, almost breaking the deadlock after a mistake from Herve Koffi before coming close once more when Baghdad Bounedjah took advantage of a defensive mishap and placed a shot narrowly wide.

Failing to clear their lines yet again, Burkina Faso survived a final first-half scare on the stroke of half time, having Koffi to thank for denying Sofiane Feghouli from close range.

Incredibly, after withstanding plenty of Algerian attacks, the Stallions stole the lead when Mohamed Konate flung himself at a deep Abdoul Tapsoba cross, heading past Anthony Mandrea to extend Burkina Faso’s AFCON scoring streak to 16 matches.

Les Fennecs hadn’t scored more than one goal in any of their previous five AFCON games, yet they needed at least two in the second half if they were to maintain hopes of topping Group D, with Burkina Faso poised to seal their progression with a match to spare.

Key match stats Flashscore

Fortunately for Algeria fans, they were level shortly after the break when a deflected free-kick fell to Nabil Bentaleb, whose shot then broke to Bounedjah to prod home.

Having restored parity, the Algerian forward was inches away from bagging a brace, nodding wide at the back post after Koffi’s pivotal touch seemingly put him off.

Issa Kabore won the stoppage-time penalty that secured his nation’s victory in their game against Mauritania, and the Luton Town man was again involved as Burkina Faso were awarded another spot-kick.

This time, Rayan Ait-Nouri’s mistimed attempted clearance caught Kabore, allowing substitute Bertrand Traoré to bury his second goal of the tournament from 12 yards out.

Burkina Faso's Bertrand Traore (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal AFP

With the crowd on their side, the West Africans dug deep but Bounedjah was on hand to salvage a point, sending in a bullet header from a corner to go level at the top of the AFCON scoring charts.

Four points leaves Burkina Faso in a solid position to qualify from Group D, while Algeria - who made it to the semi-finals the last time Ivory Coast hosted the AFCON tournament in 1984 - will likely need a win over Mauritania in their final group match to stand any chance of repeating that feat.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso)

See all the match stats here.