AFCON 2023: Algeria look to end winless streak as they face Burkina Faso

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Algeria look to end winless AFCON streak as they face Burkina Faso
Algeria look to end winless AFCON streak as they face Burkina Faso
Algeria will be looking to get their first win in Group D
Algeria will be looking to get their first win in Group D
Profimedia
Algeria are looking to end a four-game winless streak at the Africa Cup of Nations as they take on Burkina Faso in their second Group D match in Bouake on Saturday.

Algeria won the 2019 tournament on the back of inspiring performances from the likes of Riyad Mahrez and AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, but the defence of their title in the next edition in Cameroon two years ago saw them finish last in their group without winning a game.

That campaign included a humiliating defeat to tiny Equatorial Guinea and a scoreless draw with lowly ranked Sierra Leone, who were making a rare appearance at the finals.

They began this year’s tournament in Ivory Coast with a 1-1 draw against unfancied Angola on Monday, dominating the match and scoring first before giving away a second-half penalty.

We said we had to take the three points to get off to a good start but we didn't do it, so now we're going to do everything we can to take the three points,” Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi told a press conference on Friday.

People keep talking to me about what happened in Cameroon but crying over it all the time solves nothing. If you fail in football, it’s about getting up again. We use those experiences to get back on our feet.”

Belmadi said the fact Algeria had not won in their past four finals games was immaterial. “Statistics are often important, they mean things but football is not always what we see in the statistics. What would have been even more worrying was not to see a team looking to play or attack,” he told reporters.

When we see Angola, Equatorial Guinea, once again there are no more small teams. The teams work, they take their chances, they are well prepared. It’s not the top favourites that necessarily win,” Belmadi added.

Share this article on Facebook

Mentions
African footballFootballAfrica Cup of NationsAlgeriaBurkina FasoAngola
Related Articles
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Burkina Faso name squad for African Cup of Nations finals as injured Traore included
Show more
Football
Guinea put one foot in AFCON's second round with crucial win over Gambia
Football Tracker: Inter smash Lazio to reach Super Cup final, Alaves and Guinea win
Updated
Dominant Inter cruise into Italian Super Cup final after beating Lazio by three
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
Updated
Iran through to Asian Cup last 16 with narrow win over minnows Hong Kong
Late Cameroon comeback not enough as Senegal soar into AFCON knock-outs
Al Ittihad 'furious' with Karim Benzema for returning to club 17 days late
Tanzania coach to be suspended for the remainder of AFCON after insulting Morocco
Updated
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban
New Roma manager De Rossi believes fans can love both him and Mourinho
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings