AFCON 2023: Late Daka strike salvages point for 10-man Zambia against tricky Tanzania

Tanzania's defender Ibrahim Hamad (R) fights for the ball with Zambia's forward Kennedy Musonda
AFP
Patson Daka’s (25) 89th-minute equaliser salvaged a late point for Zambia against Tanzania, meaning the 2012 winners have now drawn seven of their last eight matches at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Winless across their last three AFCON finals - including in their opening match of the tournament against Morocco - Group F outsiders Tanzania needed only 11 minutes to stun Zambia.

Currently a free agent, Simon Msuva showcased to potential suitors what they could be signing as he took full advantage of Mbwana Samatta’s defence-splitting pass by firing a fearsome strike into the top corner.

Seeking an immediate response, Zambia were unable to trouble Tanzania goalkeeper Aishi Manulahard throughout a frustrating opening half-hour in San Pedro.

Zambia eventually forced Manulahard into a save in the 38th minute through Lameck Banda’s ambitious effort from distance. Yet, they ended the first half in a vulnerable position as defender Rodrick Kabwe was sent off after picking up two needless yellow cards in the space of 11 minutes.

Determined to manufacture an equalising goal, Daka came within inches of finding one shortly after the hour mark as the Leicester City striker saw his point-blank effort magnificently saved by Aishi Manula.

Key match stats
Flashscore

At the other end, Tresford Lawrence Mulenga produced an equally impressive save to deny Tanzania substitute Morice Abraham from getting his name onto the scoresheet.

 Ultimately, it seemed that Zambia’s evening would end in disappointment, however, Daka had other ideas, as he brought the game level in the 89th minute with an authoritative header from Clatous Chama’s inswinging corner.

Late drama in San Pedro leaves Group F wide open with all four nations still in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

A win for Zambia on Wednesday over Morocco would potentially secure them top spot in the group if the Democratic Republic of Congo were to fail to beat Tanzania. Meanwhile, victory for the Taifa Stars would confirm their progression to the next round.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Simon Msuva (Tanzania)

See all the match stats here.

Senegal coach Cisse discharged from hospital as injured Sima is sent home

