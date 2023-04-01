AFCON 2023: D.R. Congo come back to down Guinea 3-1 and progress to semi-finals

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Magic Masuaku steps up as D.R. Congo down Guinea to fly into semi-finals
Magic Masuaku steps up as D.R. Congo down Guinea to fly into semi-finals
D.R. Congo's players celebrate scoring their team's third goal
D.R. Congo's players celebrate scoring their team's third goal
AFP
The Democratic Republic of Congo sealed their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals after a convincing 3-1 victory over Guinea in Abidjan, as Sebastien Desabre’s men recorded a fourth consecutive win over the National Elephants.

Having registered their first-ever knockout victory in AFCON’s current format against rivals Equatorial Guinea in the last 16, Kaba Diawara’s men knew another strong display was needed against D.R. Congo.

The opening stages were played at a frantic pace, and after Yoane Wissa spurned a glorious early chance for the Leopards, Guinea were awarded a contentious penalty following Chancel Mbemba’s push on Mohamed Bayo.

Fresh from scoring the winning goal in the previous round, Bayo stepped up to the spot and sent Lionel Mpasi the wrong way to give Guinea the lead.

Desperate to make amends for his mistake, Mbemba found a swift response just seven minutes later, firing a clinical strike into the roof of the net after Arthur Masuaku’s corner wasn’t dealt with by the Guinean defence.

That spurred Desabre’s men on with half time approaching, and DR Congo came agonisingly close to taking the lead when Cedric Bakambu diverted an inviting delivery from Masuaku narrowly wide of the far post.

Key match stats
Flashscore

The Leopards carried their momentum into the early stages of the second half, and their pressure was duly rewarded shortly after the hour mark when a marauding run from substitute Silas was halted by Julian Jeanvier’s clumsy challenge in the box.

 Wissa assumed the responsibility from 12 yards and dispatched the spot-kick into the bottom-left corner, giving D.R. Congo a narrow advantage heading into the final 20 minutes.

Guinea looked to summon the same spirit that inspired them to a late victory last time out, but it was the Congolese who were celebrating a third with eight minutes remaining, as the influential Masuaku found the net with a sublime long-range free-kick that dipped at the final moment to deceive Ibrahim Kone

That moment of brilliance killed off any hopes of a late Guinean comeback, allowing D.R. Congo to coast through the closing exchanges and book their spot in the last four of the competition for the first time since 2015.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Arthur Masuaku (D.R. Congo)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsD.R. CongoGuineaAfrican football
