Napoli's Osimhen at his lowest and could miss Barcelona game, says Mazzarri

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Napoli's Osimhen at his lowest and could miss Barcelona game, says Mazzarri
Napoli's Osimhen at his lowest and could miss Barcelona game, says Mazzarri
Osimhen in the stands during the match with Genoa
Osimhen in the stands during the match with Genoa
AFP
Napoli could be without Victor Osimhen (25) when they host Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 after the striker missed their last-gasp 1-1 home draw with Genoa in Serie A on Saturday due to fatigue.

Osimhen returned to his Italian club after helping Nigeria reach the Africa Cup of Nations final which they lost 2-1 to hosts Ivory Coast on Sunday.

"According to him and the doctors, the boy is at his lowest," coach Walter Mazzarri told DAZN.

"Coming back from the African Cup of Nations it wouldn't have been the best choice to risk it and let him play for a quarter of an hour to 20 minutes, so the doctor told me."

The tournament took its toll on Osimhen, who suffered stomach pains ahead of the semi-final against South Africa and was only cleared to play the day before the match.

Osimhen scored just one goal in the tournament but his performances played an important role as Nigeria reached the final for the eighth time.

"Today he had an anti-fatigue training, tomorrow he will train. We hope to have him ready for Barcelona (but) his presence will not be certain," Mazzarri said.

"Since I arrived I've never had him. He was injured, I had to recover him gradually. Then there was the Africa Cup of Nations."

Read about Napoli's draw with Genoa on Saturday here.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsChampions LeagueSerie AOsimhen VictorBarcelonaNapoliGenoa
Related Articles
AC Milan's under pressure Pioli faces must-win game with Sassuolo
Daniele De Rossi's perfect Roma start faces Inter Milan challenge
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Ten Hag asks Man Utd for Dutch trio, Besiktas eager to axe Rebic
Show more
Football
Haaland's frustration spills over after bad day at the office against Chelsea
MLS set to have replacement referees in upcoming season as union talks break down
Mbappe comes on to fire PSG past Nantes as they streak away from the pack
Football Tracker: In-form Atalanta smash Sassuolo, PSG and Barca both snatch wins
Updated
'I'm not a magician' says Postecoglou after Spurs crash to defeat against Wolves
Alonso refuses to celebrate as brilliant Leverkusen match unbeaten record
Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona grab last-gasp winner away at Celta Vigo
Rodri's late goal salvages a point for wasteful Manchester City against Chelsea
Juventus come back twice to secure shaky draw at Verona as title hopes fade
Most Read
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Football Tracker: In-form Atalanta smash Sassuolo, PSG and Barca both snatch wins
Klopp endorses Alonso as a 'standout' manager of the new generation
Potential Mbappe arrival excites Real Madrid fans as PSG departure looms

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings