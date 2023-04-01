All or nothing for debutants Tajikistan against UAE in Asian Cup last 16

All or nothing for debutants Tajikistan against UAE in Asian Cup last 16
Tajikistan scored a last minute winner to book their spot in the last 16.
Reuters
Reaching the knockout stage of the Asian Cup on their tournament debut was a "sensational success" for Tajikistan and the team will look to write more history when they take on United Arab Emirates in the last 16, coach Petar Segrt (57) said on Saturday.

Tajikistan's stoppage-time victory over Lebanon in their final group game saw them move into the last 16 when they finished second in the group, sparking wild celebrations from the players of the central Asian side.

Segrt said "9.5 million people scored their first goal" in the tournament and said his squad was ready to take the fight to UAE, who reached the semi-finals in 2019.

"We train for our dream, we will try to go for the next round. This is a game for everything or nothing. Maybe we will celebrate like we won the Asian Cup (if we go through) because the group stage was a sensational success for Tajikistan," Segrt told reporters.

"We will see how much petrol we have in the tank - we will try to give UAE a very good fight."

UAE also finished second in their group with just four points from three games and Segrt expects Paulo Bento's team to be a stern test for his squad on Sunday.

"UAE have a strong team with fantastic players and a fantastic coach. It will be a 50-50 game, believe me," Segrt added.

"We played a 0-0 draw with UAE in March but this is not a friendly game and they changed the coach but we changed some players, which is why we're successful. But we need fresh blood, we have injured players."

Bento also predicted an even match, saying he does not consider his team favourites against a highly motivated team.

"Tajikistan reached the knockout stage with big motivation in their first participation in the competition," Bento said.

"They play positive football, they try and build from the back with good dynamic in offence. They have good technical players, fast players.

"We should have all the respect for this team, for where they've reached (as debutants)."

