Palestine seal historic Asian Cup last-16 spots with victory as Iran win Group C

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Asian Cup
  4. Palestine seal historic Asian Cup last-16 spots with victory as Iran win Group C
Palestine seal historic Asian Cup last-16 spots with victory as Iran win Group C
Palestine celebrate after beating Hong Kong
Palestine celebrate after beating Hong Kong
Reuters
Palestine qualified for the knockout stages of the Asian Cup for the first time on Tuesday with victory in their last group match.

Palestine wrapped up their Group C campaign in style with a 3-0 win over Hong Kong after Oday Dabbagh grabbed a double, securing their spot in the last-16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Iran won the group after beating the United Arab Emirates 2-1 to finish with nine points.

Iran - UAE player ratings
Flashscore

Palestine were on course to finish second when Iran led UAE 2-0. But an injury-time goal from UAE's Yahya Al-Ghassani pushed Palestine back to third on goal difference after both teams finished with four points.

Palestine opened the scoring when Dabbagh powered home a header under pressure in the 12th minute while Zeid Qunbar doubled the lead with a header across goal.

Dabbagh then got his second when he was in the right place at the right time to tap in a rebound when Tamer Seyam saw his curling strike come back off the crossbar.

Hong Kong had the opportunity to score a consolation goal when they were awarded a penalty after a VAR check but Everton Camargo's spot kick came off the bar.

Mehdi Taremi scored twice for Iran in their victory, with both goals assisted by Sardar Azmoun either side of halftime.

Al-Ghassani had seen a penalty saved earlier by Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand but the UAE forward found the bottom corner in the 93rd minute for the crucial goal that moved them back to second to qualify despite the defeat.

Hong Kong - Palestine player ratings
Flashscore

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Asian Cup Group C standings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballAsian CupDabbagh OdayAl Ghassani YahyaSeyam TamerPalestineSyriaIranHong KongUnited Arab Emirates
Related Articles
Palestine and 10-man UAE play out draw in Asian Cup
Clinical Iran hand Palestine 4-1 defeat at Asian Cup
2023 Asian Cup in Qatar: All you need to know about fixtures and dates
Show more
Football
Algeria crash out of tournament after shock defeat to underdogs Mauritania
Unbeaten Angola see off Burkina Faso to top Group D at AFCON
Chelsea batter Middlesbrough to book EFL Cup Wembley final spot
Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet quits minutes after Cup of Nations exit
Premier League Team of the Week: Liverpool and Arsenal stars stand out
Newcastle's Joelinton undergoes thigh surgery, expected to be out until May
Lion-hearted Cameroon produce stunning late show to down Gambia and secure knockout spot
Spanish FA files complaint over Real Madrid VAR audio leak
Senegal march to top of Group C with comfortable win over already-qualified Guinea
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Mourinho and Dybala to reunite? Casemiro linked with Saudi switch
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Phillips set for West Ham loan move, Bayern's Trippier bid rejected
Ghana all but out of tournament after stunning Mozambique fightback
One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics
Australia's Mitchell Duke to miss Uzbekistan game with injury, says coach Arnold

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings