Clinical Iran hand Palestine 4-1 defeat at Asian Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Asian Cup
  4. Clinical Iran hand Palestine 4-1 defeat at Asian Cup
Clinical Iran hand Palestine 4-1 defeat at Asian Cup
Updated
The win put Iran top of Group C in the Asian Cup
The win put Iran top of Group C in the Asian Cup
Reuters
Iran beat Palestine 4-1 in their Asian Cup Group C opener on Sunday at the Education City Stadium where a show of solidarity by Iranian fans and players was quickly followed by a football masterclass from the three-times champions.

Goals from Karim Ansarifard, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Mehdi Ghayedi and Sardar Azmoun gave Iran all three points while Tamer Seyam scored a consolation for Palestine, who are still seeking their first win at the Asian Cup.

Huge cheers greeted the Palestine squad before their national anthem was played as the Iranian fans showed solidarity with their Middle Eastern counterparts, with some holding the Iran flag side-by-side with the Palestine colours.

A moment's silence was also held before the game for the loss of lives in the Israel-Palestinian conflict which has raged on for 100 days and killed nearly 24,000 Palestinians according to health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza.

The latest conflict in a war that has rumbled on for seven decades began after the devastating Hamas attack on October 7th, in which Israel says about 1,200 people were killed and around 240 taken hostage.

But once the referee blew the whistle for kick-off, Iran got straight down to business and opened the scoring in the second minute when Saman Ghoddos played the ball to Ansarifard, who curled his shot past the keeper into the far corner.

Iran doubled their lead from a set piece with Ghoddos the provider yet again, his floating cross to the far post finding Khalilzadeh who smartly turned the ball into the net.

Iran were technically and tactically superior to the Palestinians, who barely managed to get out of their own half at times, and they conceded a third before the break when Ghayedi found the bottom corner from a flowing move.

Palestine had failed to test Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand until the final minute of first-half stoppage time when they finally got on the board from a set piece where Seyam scored with a close range header.

But Iran shut down any hopes of a comeback after the break when halftime substitute Azmoun made it 4-1 while VAR intervened late in the game to overturn a straight red card for Palestinian defender Mohammed Saleh who made a last-man tackle.

Although the Palestinians managed to mount a couple of promising attacks, Iran held firm to go top of the group while Palestine are bottom.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates beat Hong Kong 3-1 thanks to penalties from Sultan Alamiri and Yahya Al-Ghassani while Zayed Sultan also got on the scoresheet. Chan Siu Kwan was Hong Kong's lone goalscorer.

Iran - Palestine player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballAsian CupAnsarifard KarimGhayedi MehdiGhoddos SamanJahanbakhsh AlirezaKhalilzadeh ShojaSeyam TamerAzmoun SardarIranPalestineBeiranvand AlirezaAl Ghassani YahyaSaleh MohammedChan Siu-KwanSultan ZayedHong KongUnited Arab Emirates
Related Articles
Coach Daboub admits it's hard for Palestinian players to stay focused at Asian Cup
Top 10 players of the Asian Cup: Son, Kim and other household stars take centre stage
2023 Asian Cup in Qatar: All you need to know about fixtures and dates
Show more
Football
Giroud leads the way as AC Milan cruise past lacklustre Roma
Football Tracker: Ghana back level with Cape Verde as PSG survive early scare to beat Lens
Updated
Jim Ratcliffe calls decision to invest in Man United the most "exciting" of his life
Real Madrid and Vinicius run riot to smash Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup final
Egypt coach Rui Vitoria laments lack of concentration after draw with Mozambique
Late Mohamed Salah penalty salvages point for Egypt against spirited Mozambique
Spurs come from behind twice to secure deserved draw against Man Utd at Old Trafford
Monchengladbach extend impressive home form with victory over high-flying Stuttgart
Newcastle's Joelinton the latest Premier League player targeted by burglars
Most Read
Ali Carter takes early lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan in Masters final
Football Tracker: Ghana back level with Cape Verde as PSG survive early scare to beat Lens
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Transfer News LIVE: Mukiele wants Bayern move, Brentford chasing Reguilon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings