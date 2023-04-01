'Angry' Jurgen Klinsmann vows not to quit after South Korea's Asian Cup exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Asian Cup
  4. 'Angry' Jurgen Klinsmann vows not to quit after South Korea's Asian Cup exit
'Angry' Jurgen Klinsmann vows not to quit after South Korea's Asian Cup exit
South Korea's German coach Jurgen Klinsmann speaks to midfielder #07 Son Heung-min after losing to Jordan
South Korea's German coach Jurgen Klinsmann speaks to midfielder #07 Son Heung-min after losing to Jordan
AFP
Jurgen Klinsmann (59) vowed to carry on as South Korea coach despite failing to fulfil his stated objective of reaching the Asian Cup final following a 2-0 defeat to Jordan on Tuesday.

The German legend has not won over South Korean fans and media since taking over a year ago and is likely to face demands to quit after his team went out in the semi-finals.

Despite boasting Asia's best player in Son Heung-min, South Korea's wait for a first Asian Cup since 1960 goes on after they were well beaten by Jordan in Qatar.

Asked by AFP if he will quit, Klinsmann said: "I am not planning to do anything.

"I plan to analyse this tournament and talk to the (Korean) federation about what was good and not so good.

"There was a lot of good stuff we saw. It is a team that is growing and still needs to develop towards the next World Cup.

"There is a lot of work ahead of us.

"Apart from that, I am not thinking of anything."

South Korea's German coach Jurgen Klinsmann watches his team
AFP

Klinsmann, a World Cup winner as a player but who has not reached the same heights as a coach, has been criticised in South Korea for smiling even when his team lose.

He was asked in the post-match press conference about smiling when he greeted Jordan's coach Hussein Ammouta at the end of the semi-final defeat in Doha.

"I am disappointed, I am angry," he said.

"We did not exist in the first 20-30 minutes (of the game)."

Klinsmann said Jordan, who were the better side in the first half and scored twice in the second, deserved to win despite being the underdogs.

"We had the big goal to get to the final," he said.

"(But) they were more aggressive, they won almost all the one-on-one battles in the first half-hour."

Mentions
FootballAsian CupKlinsmann JurgenSon Heung-MinSouth KoreaJordan
Related Articles
Jurgen Klinsmann still smiling at Asian Cup as criticism mounts
Physical underdogs prove they are no pushovers against heavyweights at Asian Cup
Dominant South Korea frustrated by Jordan in thrilling Asian Cup draw
Show more
Football
Ivory Coast fancied to continue Cup of Nations revival against D.R. Congo
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen declared fit for AFCON semi-final after injury scare
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Updated
Egypt name record scorer Hossam Hassan as new coach
Ivory Coast determined to continue 'miraculous' run to AFCON final
Jim Ratcliffe joins Manchester United greats for Munich memorial service
Bayern's Manuel Neuer full of praise for Xabi Alonso and high-flying Leverkusen
EXCLUSIVE: South Africa's Yaya Sithole feels side ready for AFCON glory
Emery admits Aston Villa's Konsa out for three to four weeks with knee injury
Most Read
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final
Jordan continue stunning run to knock out South Korea and reach first Asian Cup final
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen star of the show, except in front of goal
Man City hat-trick hero Phil Foden in 'best form for a long time'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings