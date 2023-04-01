Not "completely" satisfied Kim fears Bayern bench because of Asian Cup

  4. Not "completely" satisfied Kim fears Bayern bench because of Asian Cup
South Korean international footballer Kim Min-Jae (27) believes his role as a regular player at Bayern Munich is in jeopardy due to his participation in the Asian Cup. "During the tournament, I will have to vacate my place at Bayern," the defender told the news portal T-Online. And if his rivals Dayot Upamecano (25) and Matthijs de Ligt (24) play well then, they will "also be the defence duo afterwards for the time being".

Kim will play a central role in South Korean national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann's plans for the tournament in Qatar, which starts on January 12th and ends on February 10th.

Munich will also have to do without Noussair Mazraoui (26) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (34), who are both due to play in the Africa Cup in Cote d'Ivoire, for the time being at the restart after the winter break.

"Continue to fight for my place and show good performances"

"If another player plays well in my absence, he will continue to get the nod.That's the unavoidable reality," said Kim

"So I have to continue to fight for my place and perform well when I return."

The arrival from Italy is"not completely satisfied with his first six months at the record champions.I still don't feel sure that I'm a regular player". However, he was in the starting eleven in 21 of the 24 competitive matches, mostly alongside Upamecano. He missed two games due to injury and only came off the bench in the Super Cup against RB Leipzig.

However, because De Ligt has been out for a long time due to injury, he is "still uncertain. When the three of us compete properly, you don't know how it will turn out," said Kim.

