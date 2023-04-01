Tajikistan ready for 'most important game in our history,' says coach Segrt

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Asian Cup
  4. Tajikistan ready for 'most important game in our history,' says coach Segrt
Tajikistan ready for 'most important game in our history,' says coach Segrt
Tajikistan coach Petar Segrt
Tajikistan coach Petar Segrt
Reuters
Tajikistan will play their last Asian Cup group game against Lebanon like a final as the tournament debutants seek their first win and first goal, coach Petar Segrt (57) said on Sunday.

Tajikistan and Lebanon have one point each to sit third and fourth respectively, five points adrift of already-qualified leaders Qatar but only a point behind second-placed China.

They have a golden opportunity to earn direct qualification to the knockout stage with China facing defending champions Qatar, who have already sealed top spot.

The group winners and runners-up qualify for the last 16 along with the four best third-placed teams.

"I think that all Tajikistan people have stress every day. For us, it is an honour to play these kinds of games. We are not stressed, we are relaxed, we want to win this game," Segrt told reporters ahead of Monday's clash.

"For us, it is much more important to stay longer in this beautiful tournament. We want to go to the next round. We will have our final tomorrow, just like Lebanon.

"For us, it's the most important game in our history. But I hope after this game we will have the most important game in our history once again."

Group A as it stands
Flashscore

Neither team have managed to find the net yet and Croatian Segrt said there was no better opportunity to get on the board.

"We must score because now is the time to score... But to think too much about scoring goals at the moment is, for me as a coach, not a good point because I know my players," he said.

"We have a good character, we have a good atmosphere and what is most important is luck, you must deserve it.

"So we must fight against a strong Lebanon team until the end. I hope we will get our chances."

Lebanon coach Miodrag Radulovic also stressed that luck is a factor after seeing his team create numerous opportunities but ultimately fail to score in their first two games.

"Football rewards serious work and good behaviour. My players do that," he said.

"The situation in our group is interesting - three teams haven't scored. But we created chances against Qatar and China... Sometimes we need some luck, but I'm satisfied with how the team have played.

"We will be attacking from the start like we did against China. Hopefully, the goal will come at the right time in a decisive game. I'm sure my team will score tomorrow, 100%."

Follow the match on Falshscore.

Mentions
FootballAsian CupTajikistanLebanon
Related Articles
2023 Asian Cup in Qatar: All you need to know about fixtures and dates
Queiroz leaves Qatar role one month before Asian Cup defence, replaced by Marquez Lopez
Akrim Afif shines again as Qatar beat Tajikistan to move into Asian Cup knockouts
Show more
Football
Salah's fitness for the remainder of AFCON unclear with statement expected
Football Tracker: PSV finally drop points, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in action
Updated
Underwhelming Ghana can’t afford to keep on letting Mohammed Kudus down
'We depend on ourselves' to stay alive at Asian Cup, says coach of goal-shy China
'This is best Nigeria team I've played in,' says Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong
Japan shock and South Korea wobble blow Asian Cup wide open as second round looms
Infantino condemns 'abhorrent' racism during games in Italy and England
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Atleti moving for Moise Kean
Updated
AC Milan's Maignan calls for sanctions to combat racism after being abused by Udinese fans
Most Read
O'Sullivan breezes past Ding to set up World Grand Prix final with Trump
Senegal coach Cisse discharged from hospital as injured Sima is sent home
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Atleti moving for Moise Kean
Swiatek at a loss to understand Australian Open exit at hands of Noskova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings