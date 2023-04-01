'We depend on ourselves' to stay alive at Asian Cup, says coach of goal-shy China

China coach Aleksandar Jankovic told his players "we depend on ourselves" to stay alive at the Asian Cup when they face hosts and defending champions Qatar on Monday.

Against the backdrop of a football corruption scandal back home, and after years of underachievement, China have failed to score a goal in their opening two games in Qatar.

After two 0-0 draws, a win against already qualified Qatar at the Khalifa International Stadium would see them through to the knockout rounds along with the hosts.

A draw or even a loss could also be enough, should the result go their way in Lebanon's match with Tajikistan, but Jankovic said his team must focus only on themselves, with their destiny still in their own hands.

"Don't look around, don't follow other results, don't look at the other groups, don't look at the other game," he said on Sunday.

Qatar midfielder Ahmed Fathy warned his team would not be taking their foot off the gas in the final game in Group A, despite already reaching the last 16 with two wins from two.

The hosts want to maintain "this winning mentality", he said.

"We want to finish the group stage with nine points. We will be playing for the win, regardless of who is against us," he said.