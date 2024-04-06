Bayer Leverkusen stand on edge of glory and invincible season after Union Berlin win

Bayer Leverkusen moved to within three points of their first-ever Bundesliga title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Union Berlin in the German capital, breaking a club record for most wins in a single season in the process (36).

After progressing to the DFB-Pokal final in midweek, Xabi Alonso shuffled his pack somewhat as Leverkusen looked to move a step closer to the Meisterschale. Key players were still present though, and flying wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo was the first to go close for Die Werkself as his free-kick from the edge of the area needed to be tipped round the post by Frederik Ronnow.

Union’s goalkeeper was in action again soon afterwards, reacting brilliantly to palm Borja Iglesias’ header over the bar, denying the Spaniard his first goal for the Bundesliga leaders.

Grimaldo then dragged an effort wide, while Robert Andrich also found himself denied from range by Ronnow before the first half descended into chaos in its final moments. First, Robin Gosens was shown a second yellow card for a trip on Nathan Tella, and Leverkusen won a penalty from the subsequent free-kick.

Christopher Trimmel was adjudged to have blocked a goalbound shot with his arm, and while the full-back escaped personal punishment, Florian Wirtz made Union pay, stepping up to confidently dispatch from 12 yards with the final kick of the opening period.

Union Berlin - Bayer Leverkusen match stats Flashscore

Armed with a numerical advantage, Leverkusen penned Die Eisernen into their own defensive third as they set about extending their lead. Clear-cut chances were hard to come by however, as Union shut up shop and frustrated their opponents, though Ronnow was required to beat away a low effort from the impressive Tella.

The long-awaited return of bulldozing striker Victor Boniface failed to ignite the visitors’ forward line, but such was their dominance, Die Werkself saw home yet another victory to move to the brink of a first-ever title.

Bayern Munich’s shock loss at Heidenheim means Leverkusen can seal the deal with a victory over Werder Bremen next Sunday as Alonso’s men stand on the precipice of greatness.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen)

