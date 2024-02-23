Bayer Leverkusen survive wobble to beat Mainz and go 33 games unbeaten

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayer Leverkusen survive wobble to beat Mainz and go 33 games unbeaten
Bayer Leverkusen survive wobble to beat Mainz and go 33 games unbeaten
Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich (C) celebrates after scoring with his teammates
Bayer Leverkusen's Robert Andrich (C) celebrates after scoring with his teammates
AFP
Robin Zentner’s (29) calamitous fumble helped Bayer Leverkusen on their way to a 2-1 victory over Mainz which sent them 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. Xabi Alonso’s side also set a new all-time German record with a 33rd consecutive game unbeaten.

Both teams came racing out of the blocks at BayArena, but it was Leverkusen who struck the first blow inside three minutes as Granit Xhaka produced a shot and a celebration to remember.

After curling spectacularly over the helpless Zentner and opening his Bundesliga account for the campaign, Xhaka pretended to pull a hamstring before belatedly breaking into a pre-rehearsed routine with teammates, as manager Alonso’s visible angst immediately turned to relief on the touchline.

Mainz were in no mood to let the hosts slip into cruise control, however, after newly-appointed boss Bo Henriksen restored belief in the squad by winning on his dugout debut last time out.

The Dane’s impact was clear to see as Leverkusen were frustrated for much of the first period, and their lead didn’t last long, with Dominik Kohr contorting his body to head Karnevalsverein level in a frantic opening to the contest.

Mainz's midfielder Dominik Kohr scores the equaliser
AFP

Mainz had more opportunities to put the cat amongst the pigeons in the second half, but their lack of potency up top has been a sticking point all season, and neither Phillipp Mwene nor Lee Jae-Sung managed to find the target when given clear sights of goal.

The visitors were then punished in cruel fashion, as Robert Andrich’s swerving shot from distance flummoxed Zentner and somehow found its way into the net, edging Leverkusen a step closer to their first-ever Bundesliga crown.

Key match stats
StatsPerform

Substitute Jessic Ngankam was sent off for a reckless tackle late on as relegation-threatened Mainz went down to 10, and ultimately failed in their quest to notch a first away Bundesliga win since last April.

As for Leverkusen, victory gives them breathing room in the title race, but out-of-form Bayern Munich can cut the deficit to eight points with a win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayer LeverkusenMainz
Related Articles
'No hiding' for faltering Bayern as leaders Leverkusen threaten to pull away
Xabi Alonso focused on Bayer Leverkusen job despite growing speculation
Former sporting director Voller 'can't imagine' Alonso leaving Leverkusen in the summer
Show more
Football
Pochettino believes Chelsea have started to 'click' ahead of League Cup final
Barcelona have not given up hope of winning successive LaLiga titles, says Xavi
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders stresses Jurgen Klopp is irreplaceable
Football Tracker: Leverkusen break record, Bologna, Lyon & Villarreal all win
Updated
Guardiola expects Manchester United to rise in coming years under Ratcliffe
LaLiga boss says Real Madrid '99 per cent' certain to land Kylian Mbappe
Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes
Hack the Weekend: Italian surprises loom as a top-of-the-table clash awaits in Poland
Under-fire West Ham boss David Moyes claims he's been offered new contract
Most Read
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen draw tricky Europa League round-of-16 opponents
Tennis Tracker: Kalinskaya stuns Swiatek to set up Paolini final, Mensik marches on
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings