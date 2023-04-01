Bayern captain Manuel Neuer returns to training 10 months after breaking leg

Manuel Neuer is expected to make his return to Bayern's first team over the coming days
Profimedia
Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer (37) returned to team training on Thursday, 10 months after breaking his leg in a skiing accident.

"It's a great feeling to be back on the pitch with my teammates," he said.

"I had been looking forward to that."

Neuer took part in a goalkeeping drill with Sven Ulreich and Daniel Peretz, Bayern's two other goalkeepers, as well as the team's outfield players.

Neuer, who won the 2013 and 2020 Champions League titles with Bayern, broke his leg in December. His return had been delayed by complications with his recovery.

Bayern did not indicate when Neuer will be available for selection but sporting director Christopher Freund said on Tuesday "it's only a matter of days."

The 2014 World Cup winner, who was Germany captain until his injury, is hoping to feature at the Euros next year, which will take place on German soil.

Mentions
FootballBayern MunichNeuer ManuelBundesliga
