Bayern Munich commemorate 'great German' Beckenbauer in stadium ceremony

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayern Munich commemorate 'great German' Beckenbauer in stadium ceremony
Bayern Munich commemorate 'great German' Beckenbauer in stadium ceremony
Former president of Bayern Munich Uli Hoeness gives a speech during the commemoration
Former president of Bayern Munich Uli Hoeness gives a speech during the commemoration
Reuters
Franz Beckenbauer was a great German who became his country's best ambassador around the world, Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday at a commemoration at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena stadium.

Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz led the long list of attendees that also included a who's who of German football, past and present, as well as tens of thousands of spectators in the stadium.

Beckenbauer, who died at the age of 78 earlier this month, helped modernise football and came to personify Germany's post-war sporting success, captaining his country to the 1974 World Cup title on home soil.

"I don't know if angels up in the sky do any sport but in the past few days they may have heard this voice with the Bavarian accent saying 'go out and play football'," Steinmeier said in his speech.

"He was known around the world and Franz Beckenbauer was admired, idolised and loved.

"For many, he was a role model, for us all he was a stroke of luck. We part from a great German and, as President, I say 'Thank you Franz Beckenbauer, thank you for everything'."

With wreaths laid out in the centre of the pitch around a large picture of Beckenbauer, his family, friends and fans bade an emotional farewell.

Beckenbauer also won the World Cup as Germany's coach in 1990 and was one of only three people to achieve the feat as both player and coach.

'Der Kaiser', as he was nicknamed for his imperious playing style and command of the game, was for decades synonymous with Germany's success on the pitch.

He amassed every major honour in his glittering playing career and continued his extraordinary record of success after switching to the manager's bench.

Beckenbauer won 103 caps and captained West Germany to World Cup success in 1974, two years after lifting the European title.

At club level he steered Bayern Munich to three successive European Cup victories from 1974 to 1976 and won the World Club Cup, the European Cup Winners' Cup and eight domestic trophies - four league titles and four cup triumphs.

Mentions
FootballBeckenbauer FranzBayern MunichBundesliga
Related Articles
Franz Beckenbauer laid to rest at private ceremony in Munich
'So humble': Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel toasts 'extraordinary' Franz Beckenbauer
Bayern Munich to hold Beckenbauer commemoration in stadium on January 19th
Show more
Football
Guinea put one foot in AFCON's second round with crucial win over Gambia
Football Tracker: Inter smash Lazio to reach Super Cup final, Alaves and Guinea win
Updated
Dominant Inter cruise into Italian Super Cup final after beating Lazio by three
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
Updated
Iran through to Asian Cup last 16 with narrow win over minnows Hong Kong
Late Cameroon comeback not enough as Senegal soar into AFCON knock-outs
Al Ittihad 'furious' with Karim Benzema for returning to club 17 days late
Tanzania coach to be suspended for the remainder of AFCON after insulting Morocco
Updated
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban
New Roma manager De Rossi believes fans can love both him and Mourinho
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings