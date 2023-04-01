'So humble': Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel toasts 'extraordinary' Franz Beckenbauer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. 'So humble': Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel toasts 'extraordinary' Franz Beckenbauer
'So humble': Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel toasts 'extraordinary' Franz Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer won the World Cup as both a player and a manager
Franz Beckenbauer won the World Cup as both a player and a manager
AFP
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on Thursday lauded the "extraordinary" Franz Beckenbauer, who died last weekend aged 78.

In an interview with the Bundesliga website, Tuchel said it was "very striking to me that he's so, so humble".

"Being that extraordinary person, that extraordinary player and coach of the German national team and coach here of Bayern Munich," Tuchel said.

"And winning all the titles that you can win and still (to) be that humble and a low-key personality was always outstanding."

Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup as both a player and a manager, has been lauded and praised this week from across German society for his contributions to the game.

"I think that's the greatest gift... that everybody felt close to him even if you were not close."

The Munich-born Beckenbauer joined Bayern as a junior player and helped the club to their first-ever promotion to the Bundesliga, before helping build the side into a European powerhouse club.

He won four titles as a player with Bayern and coached them to another before becoming club president.

Tuchel was appointed Bayern coach in March 2023 and helped guide the club to their 11th straight Bundesliga title, beating runners-up Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

"No one's going to do that again," Tuchel said of Beckenbauer's career. "I mean the way he played, that he won everything.

"It was a revolution how he played. The elegance and the commitment. And going overseas to New York and all these things that are now fashionable.

"He made way for a lot of generations to come afterwards and is still a role model in many things that he did."

Bayern host Hoffenheim on Friday in Munich, with all Bundesliga clubs set to mark Beckenbauer's passing with a pre-game moment of silence this weekend.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBeckenbauer FranzBayern Munich
Related Articles
Bayern Munich to hold Beckenbauer commemoration in stadium on January 19th
'Danke Franz': Germany lights a candle for football icon Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer: The stylish Kaiser who ruled German football
Show more
Football
Napoli desperately need to kickstart their season against Salernitana
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern reach agreement for Dier, Dortmund sign Sancho
Updated
Thomas Tuchel confirms Spurs defender Eric Dier set to sign for Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United
Bayern bank on Kane for winning restart against Hoffenheim as Bundesliga returns
Qatar and Lebanon to kick off Asian Cup with two new coaches at the helm
Ex-England manager Eriksson reveals cancer battle, has 'about a year' to live
Updated
AFCON 2023: Who are the leading candidates to claim the Golden Boot?
Attack-minded Egypt enter AFCON with renewed confidence after recent near misses
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern reach agreement for Dier, Dortmund sign Sancho
Real Madrid reach Super Cup final after edging Atletico in eight-goal thriller
Australian Open draw throws up a number of first-round heavyweight clashes
Liverpool come from behind against Fulham in League Cup semi-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings