Bayern Munich to hold Beckenbauer commemoration in stadium on January 19th

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayern Munich to hold Beckenbauer commemoration in stadium on January 19th
Bayern Munich to hold Beckenbauer commemoration in stadium on January 19th
Franz Beckenbauer was one of Germany's greatest ever players
Franz Beckenbauer was one of Germany's greatest ever players
Reuters
Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will hold a commemoration of Germany great Franz Beckenbauer inside their Allianz Arena on January 19th in order for fans to be able to take part, the club said on Wednesday.

Beckenbauer, who died on Sunday aged 78, was Germany's first truly global sports star, leading them to the World Cup title as player and coach in 1974 and 1990 respectively and becoming part of the country's social fabric in a hugely successful 50-year career on and off the pitch.

Beckenbauer, considered one of the best players of all time, won 103 caps and captained West Germany to World Cup success in 1974, two years after lifting the European title.

He was also part of the mighty Bayern Munich team who won three consecutive European Cups from 1974-76 among other titles, becoming coach and club president and helping establish them as one of the most valuable brands in European soccer.

"FC Bayern will hold a large memorial service for Franz Beckenbauer at his Allianz Arena on Friday 19 January from 15:00 CET," the club said in a statement.

"The German record champions invite friends and companions from national and international sport, culture and politics as well as general fans and the entire football family to bid farewell to the unforgettable "Kaiser" in a special, emotional setting."

Bayern, under the presidency of Beckenbauer, left the ageing Olympic stadium and moved in 2006 to their purpose-built Allianz Arena which can seat 75,000.

The stadium has already been illuminated with the words 'Thank You Franz' since Tuesday.

"At the centre of the service is the memory of Franz Beckenbauer, who moved and inspired football fans all over the world - far beyond the pitch," Bayern said.

"The communal ceremony at FC Bayern's stadium is intended to create an opportunity to honour Franz Beckenbauer in the environment in which he reached people's hearts in a unique way: on the football pitch."

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBeckenbauer FranzBayern Munich
Related Articles
'Danke Franz': Germany lights a candle for football icon Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer: The stylish Kaiser who ruled German football
OPINION: Beckenbauer meant as much to football as Pele and Maradona did
Show more
Football
Brazil name Dorival Junior as new head coach after dismissal of Fernando Diniz
Transfer News LIVE: Osimhen shuts down Saudi move, Sancho to Dortmund all but done
Updated
Xavi hoping for another Super Cup-inspired revival at Barcelona
Andre Onana to miss Cameroon's opening AFCON match to play for Manchester United
Derby Week: The Basque Country takes centre stage for the derby that isn't a derby
Chiesa to miss crucial Coppa Italia tie in Allegri's 400th Juventus game
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Saudi clubs keen to tempt De Bruyne & Salah, Napoli look to rebuild
Osimhen hits back at Kvaratskhelia's agent in war of words regarding Saudi move
The Regista: Carrick targets Colwill to perfection as Boro stun Chelsea in League Cup
Ghana boosted as Mohammed Kudus returns to training ahead of AFCON opener
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Osimhen shuts down Saudi move, Sancho to Dortmund all but done
Marc Overmars banned from world football over inappropriate behaviour
Middlesbrough masterclass stuns Chelsea in EFL Cup semi-final
Judd Trump begins Masters title defence with win over Kyren Wilson

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings