Bayern Munich defender Sacha Boey out for weeks due to hamstring injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayern Munich defender Sacha Boey out for weeks due to hamstring injury
Bayern Munich defender Sacha Boey out for weeks due to hamstring injury
Sacha Boey joined Bayern from Galatasary on January 28th
Sacha Boey joined Bayern from Galatasary on January 28th
Reuters
Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey (23), who joined the club last month, will be out for several weeks with a hamstring tear picked up in training, the Bundesliga outfit said on Friday.

The Frenchman joined Bayern from Galatasaray on January 28th as the German champions looked to boost their struggling defence.

"FC Bayern will be without Sacha Boey for the coming weeks after the 23-year-old January arrival suffered a large tear in his left hamstring in training," the club said in a statement.

The injury to the former France youth international could not have come at a worse time for Bayern, who are already without several injured players.

They have also lost their last two matches - a 3-0 league loss at Bayer Leverkusen last week and Wednesday's 1-0 defeat away to Lazio in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Bayern, who visit VfL Bochum on Sunday, are in second place in the Bundesliga, five points behind leaders Leverkusen.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBoey SachaBayern Munich
Related Articles
Bayern Munich sign defender Sacha Boey from Galatasaray for 30 million euros
'No hiding' for faltering Bayern as leaders Leverkusen threaten to pull away
'Hungry' Bayern Munich turn focus to Lazio after Leverkusen league humbling
Show more
Football
Juventus' financial loss for first half of 2023/24 widens to 95 million euros
Football Tracker: Torino looking to close in on European spots, Inter to come
Updated
Barcelona cannot afford any more slip-ups in LaLiga, says outgoing boss Xavi
Mauricio Pochettino promises Chelsea will 'attack and challenge' Manchester City
Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara to miss rest of season with torn ACL
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has 'no interest' in Liverpool rumours
Fantasy Premier League: All eyes on Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of double Gameweek
Chelsea's Thiago Silva out of Manchester City trip as Robert Sanchez returns
Tottenham full-backs Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro to miss Wolves clash
Most Read
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season
Naomi Osaka and Barbora Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships
Simona Halep sues Canadian company over supplement linked to doping suspension

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings