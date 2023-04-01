Bundesliga club Augsburg name Jess Thorup as head coach for next two seasons

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bundesliga club Augsburg name Jess Thorup as head coach for next two seasons
Bundesliga club Augsburg name Jess Thorup as head coach for next two seasons
Thorup spent nearly two years in charge of Copenhagen
Thorup spent nearly two years in charge of Copenhagen
Reuters
Augsburg have named Dane Jess Thorup (53) as coach for the next two seasons, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

Augsburg parted ways with Enrico Maassen on Monday after over a year in charge, the 39-year-old leaving the club 15th in the standings after seven games.

Augsburg's standing in the Bundesliga
Flashscore

Thorup managed Denmark's Under-20 and Under-21 teams, and spent nearly two years in charge of Copenhagen, leading them into the 2022-23 Champions League.

"I had very constructive and goal-oriented discussions with those at the club and I immediately felt that Augsburg was the right next step for me," Thorup told the club website.

Augsburg travel to promoted Heidenheim, 10th in the table, on October 22nd.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaAugsburg
Related Articles
Kane nets brace on home debut as Bayern cruise past Augsburg
Bayern hand 'super-striker' Harry Kane the keys in push for consistency
Bayern Munich boss Tuchel demands stability after topsy-turvy start to season
Show more
Football
Euro 2024 roundup: Spain claim win needed to secure qualification as Norway miss out
Ratcliffe would pay more than $1.5 billion for 25% Manchester United stake
Updated
Switzerland fight back to deny Belarus in six-goal Euro qualifying thriller
Grading every Premier League clubs' start to the 2023/24 season
Lamine Yamal - Barcelona's new hero and the next big star of world football
Hojbjerg says he hasn't been told why he is not in the Spurs team by manager Postecoglou
Meeting with Spain special for Odegaard, who went 'through a lot at Real Madrid'
Ex-Monaco manager Phillippe Clement takes over at Rangers
Lee must stay humble, says South Korea manager Klinsmann of PSG playmaker
Most Read
Lamine Yamal - Barcelona's new hero and the next big star of world football
Meeting with Spain special for Odegaard, who went 'through a lot at Real Madrid'
Qatar's Skeikh Jassim refuses to improve $6 billion Manchester United bid
Hubert Hurkacz beats Andrey Rublev to win Shanghai Masters in thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings